“The United States is willing to be a partner for peace”: JD Vance delivers ultimatum as Trump prepares for Putin call

Vice President JD Vance has indicated that the United States is prepared to end negotiations with Russia if President Vladimir Putin fails to demonstrate serious commitment to peace in Ukraine. Speaking ahead of President Trump’s scheduled call with Putin, Vance outlined the administration’s approach to the ongoing conflict. He emphasized that the United States has consistently offered Russia economic incentives for improving relations, but these benefits are contingent upon Russia ceasing hostilities in Ukraine.

“I think the president’s going to say to President Putin, ‘Look, are you serious? Are you real about this?'” Vance stated, explaining the administration’s position. He articulated that the United States has always proposed that while economic benefits could come from improved relations with Russia and the global community, these advantages would not be available if Russia continues its military actions in Ukraine. Vance summarized the American stance by saying, “If you’re willing to stop the killing, the United States is willing to be a partner for peace.”

The comments from Vice President Vance come at a critical juncture in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Recent discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul yielded limited progress. Putin declined to travel to Turkey for direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had journeyed to Ankara and expressed willingness to meet with the Russian leader for the first time since the war began.

Mounting pressure for Russia to demonstrate commitment to peace process

President Trump has publicly acknowledged the possibility that Putin might be manipulating the peace process after his private meeting with Zelenskyy during Pope Francis’ funeral. In response to these concerns, the United States has moved to strengthen ties with Ukraine through the establishment of a joint investment fund. The White House has suggested this economic agreement represents a long-term American investment in Ukraine’s post-war development and could serve as protection against future Russian aggression.

🚨 BREAKING: After his 2+ hour call with Putin, Trump announces Russia and Ukraine will “IMMEDIATELY” begin direct negotiations for a ceasefire and end to the war.



The NEW POPE may host peace talks at the Vatican, Trump says.



Trump goes on to tell both countries that they’d… pic.twitter.com/CXPerjbU3v — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other administration officials have stated that with Ukraine accepting the terms of a 30-day ceasefire proposal from the White House, Russia now bears responsibility for demonstrating its commitment to peace. Despite these diplomatic developments, President Trump has not significantly increased pressure on Moscow. While discussing potential additional economic sanctions against Russia, the administration has not implemented them thus far.

During his recent trip to the Middle East, President Trump downplayed Putin’s refusal to meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul, appearing to accept the Russian leader’s explanation that he preferred to meet directly with Trump. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Trump has scheduled calls with Putin first, followed by a conversation with Zelenskyy on Monday. These calls are expected to be crucial in determining whether meaningful progress toward peace can be achieved through the current diplomatic initiatives.

