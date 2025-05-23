“There is not any form of persecution to White South Africans” says minister as Trump grants refugee status based on debunked claims

President Donald Trump has approved the resettlement of 50 White Afrikaners as refugees to the United States this month, citing claims of persecution that South African officials and data strongly dispute. The move comes amid broader restrictions on refugee admissions under the Trump administration.

According to The Washington Post, during a tense White House meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump presented propaganda materials including videos and news printouts purporting to show violence against White farmers in South Africa. The materials were later found to contain numerous inaccuracies, including misidentified photos from other African countries.

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola firmly rejected these claims, stating “They can’t provide any proof of any persecution because there’s not any. There is not any form of persecution to White South Africans.” Police data from South Africa indicates that Afrikaner farmers face no greater risk of violence than other citizens.

Trump administration’s selective refugee policy draws criticism

Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state, defended the decision to grant refugee status to the Afrikaners, saying it sends “a clear message that the United States really rejects the egregious persecution on the basis of race in South Africa.” However, this stance contradicts Trump’s broader refugee policies, which include suspending refugee resettlement processes and cutting funding to refugee programs.

‘The Trump administration, despite a broad refugee freeze, plans to bring the first group of white South Africans into the US under a ‘refugee program.’ pic.twitter.com/vOtjVxMDfF — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 10, 2025

The policy has faced significant backlash from African leaders and international observers. Murithi Mutiga, Africa program director for the International Crisis Group, noted that this decision has attracted “astonishment and revulsion” as it appears to be racially motivated. This comes as the Trump administration moves to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants from countries like Venezuela, Haiti, and Ukraine, while also halting the resettlement of Afghan refugees who assisted U.S. forces.



Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, criticized the apparent double standard, stating that while the administration creates pathways for “White, wealthy and far-right aligned” individuals, those who risked their lives alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan are treated as “political inconveniences.” The controversy highlights growing concerns about the racial and ideological implications of Trump’s immigration policies.

