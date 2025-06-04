‘This is what Medicaid means in Mississippi’: Cuomo wants to organize Democrats nationwide before he’s even won NYC mayor’s race

Andrew Cuomo, currently leading polls in the New York City mayoral race, is already planning to expand his influence beyond city limits to challenge President Donald Trump on a national scale. This comes at a time when Cuomo is reportedly under investigation by Trump’s Department of Justice.

According to Politico, Cuomo outlined his strategy to campaign against Trump’s proposed Medicaid cuts, viewing it as a way to help Democrats potentially retake the House. The former New York governor sees this as a crucial strategy, particularly while facing the possibility of working with a presidential administration that is investigating him.

“You’re going to have to be a spokesperson, advocate, organizer,” Cuomo explained during the interview. “This is what Medicaid means in Mississippi, this is what Medicaid means in Texas… And you organize that, they don’t have a lot of Congressional seats left to lose.”

DOJ investigation looms as Cuomo plans national strategy

The Department of Justice probe into Cuomo follows a criminal referral from House Republicans, who alleged he provided false testimony to Congress regarding his administration’s report on nursing home deaths during COVID. Cuomo has dismissed the investigation as “laughable” and “purely political nonsense,” stating he has not been contacted by the DOJ or received any subpoena.

Meanwhile, Cuomo’s big plan on Medicare cuts seems to have been killing off seniors in nursing homes, then covering it up and lying about it while falsely attacking more successful states like Florida. He’s preferable to that radical socialist, but man, his legacy is awful. https://t.co/BsRoNOl1zX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 3, 2025

Despite the limited authority of a mayor compared to a president, which Cuomo himself acknowledged, he plans to compensate through political organizing. He specifically mentioned targeting swing districts, including that of Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in New York, as part of his broader strategy to fight potential federal punishment against the city.

Cuomo’s approach marks a shift from his earlier, softer stance on dealing with Trump, where he had previously noted their shared Queens roots. His recent tougher rhetoric appears to align with New York Democratic voters’ desire for strong opposition to Trump, as evidenced by a new campaign ad portraying himself as a victim of a weaponized justice system.

The White House has responded critically to Cuomo’s plans, with spokesperson Kush Desai referencing Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 crisis and questioning his ability to lead on healthcare issues. Meanwhile, Trump expressed surprise at the DOJ investigation, referencing his fluctuating relationship with Cuomo and stating he hopes “it’s not going to be serious for him.”

