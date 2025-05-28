Trump validates corrupt officials’ wildest dreams as pardoned sheriff thanks God on air while crypto millionaires buy White House dinners

Former President Donald Trump has pardoned several high-profile individuals convicted of corruption and financial crimes, including former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins and reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. Jenkins was facing a 10-year federal prison sentence for accepting over $100,000 in bribes from wealthy citizens in exchange for deputy badges.

According to MSNBC, the pardons represent a significant shift in how corruption cases are being handled, with guilty parties now openly lobbying for presidential intervention rather than accepting their sentences. Jenkins, despite clear evidence including undercover photos and videos of him accepting payments, maintained his innocence and claimed he was targeted by a “weaponized Biden Justice Department.”

After receiving his pardon, Jenkins appeared on Steve Bannon’s “WarRoom” show, where he thanked God for the president’s pardon. Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, claiming Jenkins and his family had been “dragged through HELL.”

Wealthy supporters gain access through cryptocurrency and fundraising events

The pattern of pardons extends beyond law enforcement officials. Paul Walczak, a nursing home company executive who pleaded guilty to tax crimes in 2024, received a pardon after his mother attended a $1 million per plate fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, where she met personally with Trump.

Similarly, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of defrauding banks of over $36 million and tax evasion, are set to receive pardons after their daughter Savannah, a Trump supporter who spoke at the Republican National Convention, visited the White House to advocate for their release.

Trump’s own financial activities have raised eyebrows, particularly regarding his cryptocurrency ventures. At a private dinner held at his Sterling, Virginia, country club, Trump hosted buyers of his meme coin, $TRUMP, generating $148 million for his family’s crypto platform. Notable attendees included Justin Sun, who purchased $18.5 million worth of the token, making him the largest holder.

The intersection of political influence and financial gain has become increasingly visible, with Vincent Liu, chief investment officer of Taiwan-based Kronos Research, viewing such access to the president as a sign of digital assets entering the mainstream. Former FBI officials note that this behavior validates two common justifications for corruption: the belief that “everyone is doing it” and the expectation of facing no consequences.

