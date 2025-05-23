Trump’s “red tape cutting” exposed as massive scam to make your taxes, healthcare, and voting harder than ever

Former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have consistently spoken against government regulations on businesses, particularly those affecting banks and corporations. However, recent analysis shows their stance on reducing bureaucracy appears to primarily benefit large corporations while creating more obstacles for average Americans.

Recommended Videos

The Trump administration’s actions have shown a pattern of implementing measures that complicate basic governmental interactions for ordinary citizens. These include ending an IRS pilot program that allowed simple tax returns to be filed online for free, and supporting new requirements for Medicaid qualification.

According to MSCBC, Trump’s “red tape cutting” is exposed as a massive scam to make taxes, healthcare, and voting harder than ever, as evidenced by several policy decisions. These include a now-rescinded plan requiring more Americans to verify their identity in person for Social Security applications, and backing legislation that would mandate multiple forms of identification, including passports and birth certificates, for voter registration.

New regulations target essential services while corporate rules get looser

Despite Trump’s symbolic gesture of cutting a red ribbon with oversized gold scissors in front of papers representing regulatory growth, data from the libertarian Cato Institute reveals that federal regulations actually increased slightly during his term compared to the Obama administration’s final year.

Opinion | Trump isn't cutting red tape. He's creating more of it for average Americans. – MSNBC https://t.co/yPZ9Obhq1R — HeidiLeeStockenstrom☮️ (@HLStockenstrom) May 23, 2025

While major corporations with established legal and compliance teams can easily adapt to regulatory changes, average Americans face increasing difficulties in accessing basic government services. The AP-NORC poll indicates that 93 percent of adults consider governmental red tape and bureaucracy either a major or minor problem.

These policy changes appear to contradict Trump’s public stance on reducing government bureaucracy. Instead of simplifying processes for average Americans, the administration’s actions have created additional hurdles for essential activities such as filing taxes, accessing healthcare through Medicaid, and exercising voting rights. Many of Trump’s administrative cuts were later reversed by President Biden’s administration, highlighting the temporary nature of these regulatory changes.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy