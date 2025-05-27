‘We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected’: Trump’s pardon attorney personally reviews Stewart Rhodes clemency bid

Ed Martin, the newly appointed Justice Department pardon attorney, has personally reviewed a pardon application for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes during his first full week in office. The review marks a significant shift in how politically sensitive pardon applications are being handled under the Trump administration.

According to Politico, the pardon application was among 11 applications hand delivered to Martin at the Justice Department by Peter Ticktin, a lawyer and former classmate of President Donald Trump at New York Military Academy. Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy, is currently serving an 18 year prison sentence for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Martin, who has a history of supporting January 6 defendants, was previously seen posting on social media during the riot, comparing the event to “Mardi Gras.” His appointment as the first political appointee to serve as pardon attorney in modern history signals a dramatic change in how clemency powers might be wielded under the current administration.

New applications include prominent January 6 participants seeking full pardons

The batch of applications also includes requests from Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola. While Trump had previously commuted sentences for many January 6 participants to time served on his first day back in office, some are now seeking full pardons rather than commutations.

Norm Pattis, an attorney representing Biggs, has urged Trump to grant his client’s pardon application, emphasizing Biggs’ military service and Purple Heart award. According to Pattis, while a commutation was appreciated, a full pardon would restore Biggs’ pension benefits.

Martin’s background includes raising funds for January 6 legal defense over the past four years and personally representing defendants in court. During his recent interim position as chief federal prosecutor in Washington, he dismissed numerous prosecutors who were handling January 6 cases.

The Justice Department’s pardon attorney office, traditionally led by career officials, reviews clemency applications and makes recommendations to the president. While previous presidents have bypassed the pardon attorney for politically sensitive cases, Martin’s willingness to directly evaluate controversial applications through official channels represents a departure from historical norms. According to Liz Oyer, the previous pardon attorney who was terminated in March, having a political appointee in this role is unprecedented and suggests a different approach to wielding clemency power than previous administrations.

