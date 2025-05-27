‘When you make young men work, it’s good for their dignity’: Johnson defends $880 billion Medicaid cuts as character building

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the recently passed bill that could implement significant cuts to Medicaid during his appearance on “Face the Nation.” The proposed legislation, which could result in reductions of approximately $880 billion over a decade, has sparked controversy as Medicaid currently serves one in five Americans.

According to MSNBC, Johnson insisted that the Republican-led initiative does not constitute cuts but rather introduces work requirements aimed at addressing what he describes as “fraud, waste and abuse” in the system. The speaker specifically targeted “able-bodied workers, young men” in his defense of the new requirements.

“You’re cheating the system,” Johnson stated during the interview, “And no one in the country believes that that’s right. So there’s a moral component to what we’re doing. And when you make young men work, it’s good for them, it’s good for their dignity, it’s good for their self-worth, and it’s good for the community that they live in.”

Census data reveals majority of Medicaid recipients already employed

The speaker’s characterization of Medicaid recipients appears to conflict with census data, which shows that 44 percent of beneficiaries worked full time in 2023, while 20 percent held part-time positions. The remaining recipients included family caregivers (12 percent), ill or disabled individuals (10 percent), students (6 percent), and retirees (4 percent).

After passing a budget that aims to cut Medicaid by $880 billion in ten years House Speaker Johnson says: "You return the dignity of work to young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day." pic.twitter.com/LxxgtqvAjt — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 10, 2025

According to the Congressional Budget Office’s nonpartisan analysis, the proposed cuts could result in approximately 8.6 million people losing their health care coverage by 2034. This projection has contributed to significant public opposition, with Kaiser Family Foundation polling from April indicating that 76 percent of Americans oppose major cuts to Medicaid.

Johnson’s focus on young men’s employment status as a condition for receiving health care has drawn criticism for potentially promoting discriminatory policies. Critics argue that making health care access contingent on employment status or perceived “dignity” raises concerns about equity in healthcare access.

The Republican-backed legislation’s emphasis on work requirements has sparked debate about the relationship between employment and access to healthcare benefits. While supporters argue these requirements promote self-sufficiency, opponents contend that such measures could disproportionately affect vulnerable populations who rely on Medicaid for essential health services, including those who are already employed or unable to work due to various circumstances.

