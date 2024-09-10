“Disastrous”: xQc Reveals That $500k Lawsuit Against Adept Has Been Dismissed

Former Overwatch star and popular streamer xQc recently spoke on stream about how the ongoing legal battle between himself and his ex, Adept, has officially been dismissed.

After a series of lawsuits and messy legal feuds, it’s hardly surprising to see that this complicated legal battle would only get messier between the pair, and it seems this time around, much of the trouble comes from xQc’s car, a McLaren 720s Spider which was valued at being worth $300,000, that had, according to the streamer, been frozen as an asset by the judge that Adept allegedly sold illegally without notifying xQc.

The McLaren situation – of course – has become a bit of a running meme in his community following the court battles, and during a Q&A held on September 8, 2024, xQc updated his community on the situation, which is where the dismissal was officially announced. During the Q&A, though he tried to stay rather vague, the streamer said the following:

“Let’s just say, the other party didn’t play fair from the beginning. The sneaky tactics they were doing. It was supposedly frozen, the car was sold under the radar. Shouldn’t be happening.” xQc

xQc did state that he would like to pursue getting his $500,000 dollars back, but that he doesn’t want to risk everything, and is currently “biding his time”. xQc has won two previous lawsuits made against his ex, and though there are no updates as of time of writing, it seems as though he may eventually pursue further legal action down the line.

Source: Dexerto

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy