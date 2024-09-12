Former MrBeast Employee Raises New Allegations, Begs Authorities To Get Involved

YouTuber and modern-day philanthropist MrBeast (James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson) has been having a rough 2024, and more former employees are beginning to speak out against the content creator than ever before.

Jake Weddle, a former MrBeast employee recently took to Instagram to speak about his own experiences with the MrBeast team, raising intense allegations against him amid rumors that began circulating about the company’s practices after news broke about Ava Kris Tyson sending explicit messages to minors.

In the since-deleted Instagram stories, Weddle spoke against MrBeast’s media empire by stating that the YouTuber’s philanthropic efforts were essentially a money laundering scheme, stating that if the public doesn’t believe it, that they should get the police involved.

In addition to accusing MrBeast of money laundering, Weddle went on to accuse the YouTuber of sexual misconduct on multiple occasions, and of covering up incidents of SA. Weddle also described the toxic work environment fostered by the company, stating that Jimmy had created a “boys club” of sorts within the company.

“His philanthropy is s***. Makes no impact. And is basically money laundering. Don’t believe me? Let’s investigate! Let’s get the police involved! Please? Pretty please?” Jake Weddle

After “spilling the tea” on everything MrBeast has done behind closed doors, Weddle urged for the company to send him a cease-and-desist, or for them to attempt and take legal action against him. He’s demanded that Jimmy make an official statement addressing everything that’s been brought up against him in recent months.

As of writing, MrBeast has yet to make an official statement on any of the allegations brought against him by Weddle and other former employees.

Source: Dexerto

