12 year old girl thought she was meeting a teen boy, ends up getting rescued by police after being allegedly abducted and assaulted by Arkansas couple

Image by Maksim Sokolov/maxergon.com, CC BY-SA 4.0. Via Wikimedia Commons., and Eugene Zemlyanskiy from Everett, USA, CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons

The case began with a missing 12-year-old girl and ended with police finding her inside an Arkansas home, where investigators say she had been taken after believing she was meeting a teenage boy. Two people are now facing felony charges tied to the alleged abduction and sexual assault.

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Per People, Brandon Lee Britten, 31, and Sierra Dawn Britten, 28, each face three felony charges. Brandon is accused of rape, internet stalking of a child and traveling for the purpose of an unlawful sex act with a minor, while Sierra faces corresponding charges as an accomplice.

The girl was allegedly taken from South Carolina in a black Chevrolet Malibu with an Arkansas license plate. Investigators traced the vehicle to Brandon’s home in Independence County after authorities there received information about the missing child.

The couple tried to stop police from reaching the girl

When investigators arrived at the residence, they found the Chevrolet outside. After officers attempted several times to make contact with the people inside, Brandon and Sierra eventually came to the door, according to the affidavit in the report.

DISTURBING DETAILS: We're learning new details about what happened leading up to and after the abduction & rape of a 12-year-old South Carolina girl an Arkansas couple allegedly groomed online.https://t.co/IBNfPyxccX — Tori Carmen (@toricarmentv) September 22, 2026

Authorities allege Brandon told them the girl was inside the home. Investigators say Sierra then went back inside and attempted to stop officers from reaching the child.

Police eventually found the 12-year-old in a bathroom. She was taken to a Child Safety Center, where she underwent a forensic interview and medical examination.

During that interview, the girl allegedly described how she came into contact with the couple. She told investigators she had been communicating with Brandon and Sierra online and believed she was going to meet a 15-year-old boy.

The girl allegedly understood Sierra to be the boy’s roommate. She also told investigators that she believed she was going to be in a relationship with the teenager.

The girl’s account was followed by an interview with Sierra, who investigators say acknowledged communicating with the child through video chats. According to the report, Sierra said the contact had continued for roughly a month.

Sierra also allegedly acknowledged that nude images had been exchanged during those communications. Investigators say she helped arrange Brandon’s trip to South Carolina around her work schedule so he could use the vehicle to pick up the girl.

The girl separately alleged that after arriving at the Brittens’ home, Brandon took her into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her. A judge later found probable cause for Brandon’s arrest. The Independence County Sheriff’s Department said both suspects face three felony charges, with their bonds set at $1 million each.

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