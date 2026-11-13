Fourteen-year-old volleyball player Delilah Mendez is back home after a medical emergency during a practice session at Casa Grande Union High School led to the amputation of the lower half of her left leg. The freshman athlete, who had high hopes of earning a college volleyball scholarship, is now focusing on recovery and relearning to walk with a prosthetic.

According to Arizona Family, the health crisis started two months ago when the teenager suddenly felt dizzy and struggled to breathe while on the court. Her mother, Rosie Mendez, initially thought her daughter was just dealing with dehydration when she received the call that Delilah had passed out. Her perspective changed quickly when she learned her daughter did not have a pulse.

People reported that the young athlete was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. There, she was placed on a heart and lung machine while doctors identified an underlying heart condition that required immediate surgery. The situation became more complicated when blood clots and circulation issues arose after the procedure. These complications forced doctors to amputate the lower half of her left leg.

Delilah surprised her mother with her resilience

Rosie described the experience of informing her daughter about the amputation as one of the hardest moments she has faced. She told Arizona Family, “She is a fighter. She went through a lot, even surprised me of how strong she was with everything, especially her leg. That was really hard for me to tell her about that.”

Arizona teen has leg amputated after collapse at volleyball practice https://t.co/HuBTkZV88X — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) November 12, 2026

Delilah reportedly returned home after spending 60 days in the hospital. Arizona Family noted that she has been spending time with her younger brothers and playing video games, and knows the road to recovery will be challenging. She is currently using crutches as she gains strength. Rosie noted, “She’s a very independent person, likes to do everything on her own. That’s the part I think she might be struggling a lot.”

In her conversation with the outlet, Delilah said, “It’s gonna be really hard, but I think I can do it.” She added that her plan is to play volleyball again. “I want to get through this and learn how to walk again, get a prosthetic and do all the things I used to do.”

People wrote that the community has rallied around the family as they navigate rising medical bills and the transition to life at home. Classmates have been busy making signs and shirts to raise money. Additionally, a GoFundMe page was initially set up to help Rosie, a single mother of five, with medical bills and household expenses, since she has been unable to work while staying by her daughter’s side during the hospitalization. With a long rehabilitation ahead, the funds will be used for further treatment, according to the fundraiser.

Rosie remains confident in her daughter’s future. She told Arizona Family, “I believe she is strong, and she’s shown us she is strong, and I believe she’s gonna be back out there, and I will be very proud of her.”

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