A 12-year-old New Jersey boy was hit in the neck during Little League warmups, and nearly six months later his family shared devastating news

A 12-year-old New Jersey boy named Xavier Taylor has died, nearly six months after he was struck in the neck by a baseball during warmups. The accident occurred on May 26 before a game with the Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association, leaving the young athlete in a coma. His family confirmed he passed away on Wednesday night, just days before he would have turned 13.

According to the NY Post, the Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association shared a statement following the news. “Our baseball family is grieving alongside the Taylor family. While we know there are no words that can take away this pain, please know that our thoughts, prayers, and love are with them. Xavier was one of our own, and this loss will forever leave a hole in our baseball community,” the group wrote.

Per The Guardian, Taylor’s father, Greg Taylor, said that his son was walking back towards the dugout when the ball struck him in the back of the neck. Taylor then collapsed on the field and reportedly went into cardiac arrest. According to multiple media reports, he was then airlifted to a local hospital, where he remained on a ventilator till his passing.

The community remembers Xavier Taylor for his personality

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Xavier was a talented athlete who played hockey and football in addition to baseball. Friends and family remember him as a vibrant, funny, and charming boy who loved his faith. His honorary aunt, Yvonne McCall, recalled his personality, stating, “He was an absolute ham. He was funny. He was silly. He was charming. You know people, when they smile, their whole face smiles? That was our boy.”

Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old New Jersey boy who was critically injured after being hit by a baseball before a game earlier this year, has died, Xavier Strong said on social media.



Xavier was warming up for a Little League baseball game in Maple Shade, New Jersey, on May 26,… pic.twitter.com/pAJFmqZWMh — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) November 19, 2026

The NY Post noted that during his time in the hospital after the freak accident on the game field, the local community rallied around the Taylor family. People showed their support by lighting up homes and buses in blue, Xavier’s team color. Neighbors left baseball bats on their front porches as symbols of hope, and in June, the Ben Franklin Bridge was illuminated in blue for him. Professional athletes, including Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs and the Tampa Bay Rays, also posted videos in support of the family.

During his hospitalization, Taylor’s family reportedly started the Xavier Strong Foundation and a Christian nonprofit called the All Things Foundation, which aims to connect local athletes to faith. His mother, Mai-Lin Taylor, often reminded him of the mantra, “You can do all things,” which was written on his glove and hat and is now a big part of the nonprofit.

In a statement released through the Xavier Strong Foundation, his family expressed their gratitude for the support they received. “To every person who prayed, to every family who left a porch light on, to every child who placed a baseball bat outside their front door, to every church, every friend, every stranger, every believer who stood with the Taylor family, thank you,” the post read. “You became part of a story that only God could write.”

The Maple Shade Township Council has invited community members to keep their properties lit in blue through November 27 to honor his life, the Inquirer reported. As the community mourns, family friends like Lisa Duvall are reflecting on the impact Xavier had on those around him. “The void he leaves is enormous,” Duvall wrote. “But my hope is that his life will be an example to others what it means to love the Lord, live with joy, and make the most of the time we’re given.”

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