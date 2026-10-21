A 15-year Air Force veteran fell from the Alamodome rafters during a salute to the troops before a Navy-UTSA game, and kickoff was delayed 10 minutes

A United States Air Force service member has died from injuries sustained in a fall of more than 150 feet from the Alamodome rafters during a pregame demonstration. Air Force officials confirmed the service member was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The incident happened before the Navy-University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) football game. As reported by KSAT, the Airman was one of four service members rappelling from the stadium’s rafters as part of a salute to the troops when he reportedly slipped down his rope. Alamodome medics responded quickly, and he was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital.

Witness Adrian Corey said, “Everybody was quiet, the band stopped performing. Everybody was dead silent.” His mother, Siomara, said there were no updates afterward “other than asking for prayers.” Video clips from multiple angles, including one captured by San Antonio resident James Larken Smith, recorded the fall.

The game went ahead after a 10-minute delay

Officials decided to proceed with kickoff after a 10-minute delay, and UTSA went on to beat Navy 38-34. Many players took part in a group prayer for the Airman after the game. Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown told reporters the service member and his loved ones would “continue being our thoughts and prayers.”

The American Conference, which includes both Navy and UTSA, explained its decision to continue the game in a statement. Representatives from both institutions, Alamodome management, local authorities, and American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti met to review information. At that time, Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs had not yet publicly confirmed the service member’s condition.

The conference said Air Force casualty notification procedures guided its decision, with the aim of respecting the family’s privacy and avoiding speculation. Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs confirmed the service member’s death later that night, at 11:40 PM ET. The conference thanked first responders and offered thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.

The Airman was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, a unit that conducts advanced skills training for special warfare Airmen. Air Force policy states that deceased service members are not publicly identified until 24 hours after their family has been notified. The incident is under investigation.

A similar demonstration was performed without incident before a 2025 game at the Alamodome between Army and UTSA. The ceiling at the Alamodome is 180 feet above the field. Planned events have ended in tragedy before, as when a teen died after a tour boat exploded during a family vacation.

After the game, UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said the only information he had was that there had been an incident and the game would be delayed, according to the Express-News. “What I heard that happened is heartbreaking, but I want to give the family time,” Traylor said.

An X user known as Freddy, who attended the game, posted that he stopped sharing updates because of a serious accident before kickoff and offered his thoughts to the service member and his family. UTSA has since offered counseling services to students needing support.

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