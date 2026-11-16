A 21-year-old paraglider known for acrobatic mid-air stunts crashed into a Illinois field and died, with a friend calling him a ‘skilled’ pilot

Giovanni Lopez, a 21-year-old paraglider known for his acrobatic mid-air stunts, has died after crashing into a field in Plainfield, Illinois. The crash happened on Saturday, and authorities responded to the scene around 2:57 PM, as reported by CBS News Chicago.

Plainfield police said the pilot experienced an apparent flight emergency before he went down in a farm field near 127th Street and Ridge Road. Witnesses who were in the area reportedly stepped in to help Lopez until Oswego paramedics arrived.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the Kendall County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. The coroner’s office arrived by 3:40 PM to confirm the death.

Friends could not reach him after news of the crash spread

Lopez lived in Woodridge, Illinois, and had only started paragliding in May of last year. His friend Curtis Hale said that after news of the crash started to circulate, he and other fellow paragliders tried to reach Lopez repeatedly but received no response.

A 21-year-old has been identified as the man who died after a paraglider crash in the south suburbs, officials said. https://t.co/EfyzTXCCFS — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 15, 2026

Hale said he called his friend 15 to 20 times to make sure he was all right. The reality of the situation only became clear when Hale’s fiancée went to the crash site and saw the glider on the ground.

Hale described Lopez as a “skilled” pilot, though he noted that “anything can happen.” That risk has played out in other incidents, including a paraglider struck by a Cessna over the Austrian Alps.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death, and the cause and manner of death are pending the results of a forensic autopsy. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances of the crash, and the Plainfield police investigation remains ongoing.

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