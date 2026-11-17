A Baltimore microbiologist went through Starbucks’ new short rib grilled cheese ingredients and says ‘you could not pay me enough to eat’ it

A Baltimore microbiologist named June said in a TikTok video that “you could not pay me enough to eat” Starbucks’ new Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, as reported by BroBible. June, who holds a Master of Science in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, went through the sandwich’s ingredient list piece by piece.

Her biggest concern was the meat. June pointed out the “15% solution with juices” listed for the short rib and presumed that the potassium sorbate and potassium metabisulfite are preservatives for the juice. “Do you want to eat preserved meat juice from Starbucks that’s in a sandwich?” she asked. She also admitted that the “parmesan butter does freak me out a bit.”

The “bioengineered food ingredient” label also caught her eye, since it doesn’t specify which part of the sandwich is bioengineered. After doing some research, June theorized that the butter, canola oil, and corn syrup are likely bioengineered. She said that from her background, cultivated meats are expensive, so she guessed the small amount of short rib in the sandwich is real meat, adding that there’s “no legal answer about what is bioengineered.”

She would only trust the sourdough

The sandwich, part of a food lineup that also figured in a recent Starbucks drive-thru tipping dispute, launched with the chain’s annual holiday menu on November 5. Priced between $8 and $10, it packs short rib, caramelized onion jam, Dijon mustard, Cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella between two slices of buttery sourdough bread.

June said the sourdough bread was “definitely the safest thing you could eat in there.” She joked that if she were in a dire situation, she’d “scrape everything off and eat that.” She called the cheese “straightforward,” similar to other dairy products, and said the Dijon mustard was “standard.”

Still, her overall verdict was harsh. “The reality is the sandwich is just disgusting because of the way that the food system works and the way we have to list the products probably not what they’re using,” she said.

The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard came into effect in 2022, requiring companies to disclose bioengineered ingredients in their products. However, not every food altered in a lab needs the label. The standard only applies when a product’s traceable bioengineered material exceeds 5%, and even then, there are exceptions.

According to the USDA, meat, poultry, and egg products are exempt from this disclosure. Based on the sandwich’s nutritional information, BroBible reported that the sugar appears to be the bioengineered ingredient.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Starbucks’ side of the story, as this account originates solely from June’s TikTok video

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