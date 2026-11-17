A bartender says a man ordered three identical Pappy pours to get around a bar’s whiskey pricing, then left her a zero tip and a bad review

A bartender said in a TikTok video that a customer claimed he was good friends with the bar’s owner after he allegedly refused to pay the full price for a flight of Pappy whiskey, as reported by BroBible. She said she encouraged him to call the owner, who she said was sitting right across the bar at the time.

The trouble started when the customer insisted on ordering a flight of all Pappy pours. The bartender said the bar prices a flight by averaging the cost of three different selections, so whiskeys priced at $15, $20, and $30 would cost the average of the three. Ordering three identical selections does not qualify for that average price.

She said she made that clear, telling him, “if you’re doing all three of them as Pappy, it’s just gonna be the price of a Pappy pour.” She also offered him a regular pour instead, which would have been the same amount of whiskey in one glass.

He could have just ordered a regular pour

The customer allegedly refused the alternative and insisted he knew how the system worked. “I know what I’m doing. I know that I can get this cheaper than you guys actually do for a single pour,” the bartender said he told her. Despite multiple explanations, she prepared the flight and wrote “Pappy” on all three selections.

The customer then asked for a whiskey rock and allegedly poured all three half-ounce servings over it into a single glass. The bartender said she pointed out that they could have served him the same drink in one glass from the start. Instead, she ended up washing three extra shot glasses and the flight board.

When the bill arrived, the customer allegedly lost his temper over the full price for three Pappy pours. “He starts losing his mind about how he’s not paying this price that’s on the tab,” the bartender said. That was when he claimed to be good friends with the owner.

The customer ultimately paid the bill but left no tip, and he reportedly posted a negative review about his experience. “You can’t cheat the system when the system is pretty set in its ways,” the bartender said.

Customer disputes like a bar regular’s Corvette outburst are not uncommon in the hospitality world. A 2025 Axonify survey of U.S. frontline retail, hospitality, and food service workers found that 72% experience or witness customer incivility daily or weekly. Only 1% said they hadn’t encountered such behavior in the past year, and 53% worried about handling escalating situations.

Customer aggression can also take a toll on workers. A 2026 CommerceVoice report found that 86% of frontline workers experienced increased stress or anxiety because of customer abuse. The researchers said businesses need to protect their employees instead of treating mistreatment as an unavoidable part of working in hospitality.

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