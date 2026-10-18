A BYU student in a full Spider-Man suit missed his first kick on College GameDay. Then he knuckleballed a 33-yarder through for a $3 million prize

A Brigham Young University student dressed as Spider-Man nailed a 33-yard field goal on College GameDay to claim a record $3 million prize. The student, known as Carter, made the kick in a moment captured in a clip shared by Pat McAfee on X.

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The moment unfolded on October 17, when ESPN’s live pregame show set up in Provo, Utah. The show was there ahead of the BYU Cougars’ matchup against No. 2 Notre Dame, which was scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Each week, analyst Pat McAfee hosts a kicking contest that gives a student from the crowd a chance to make a 33-yard field goal. The pot is usually around $1 million, with much of it going to charity and a share going to the kicker.

Two businessmen turned a $1 million kick into a $3 million one

In Provo, the prize grew to $3 million. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, a BYU alum, agreed to add another $1 million, and his longtime business partner Ryan Sweeney, a Notre Dame supporter, matched that with $1 million of his own.

Carter stepped up in a full Spider-Man costume, with a man kneeling nearby to hold the ball steady on the tee. He missed his first attempt, which McAfee said had “good pop” but spiraled and nearly hit someone on the sideline.

CARTER FOR THREE MILLION DOLLARS



WHAT A KICK



FULL PANDEMONIUM #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/qSjBFjD1pz pic.twitter.com/AaHATWqfQe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2026

McAfee then gave Carter a second chance. He jokingly wondered what the Book of Mormon says about second chances, and former BYU receiver Austin Collie replied, “A lot.”

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit offered some advice, telling Carter to slow down because he looked rushed on his first attempt. Herbstreit also suggested he aim for the left upright, and Carter admitted he was anxious. Big prizes on live TV have a way of going viral, as a contestant’s £500,000 Millionaire win showed.

On his second attempt, Carter’s kick, described as a “knuckleball,” sailed between the uprights. Carter looked stunned as the broadcast erupted. BYU fans rushed toward him, knocking down barricades, and lifted him onto their shoulders to celebrate.

McAfee then handed Carter a novelty check that initially showed $100,000. He used a marker to add a “3” and a few more zeros to reflect the $3 million prize.

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