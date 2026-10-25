Danae Hays (danaehays) is a Nashville-based comedian who claims that she has enough material to last a lifetime, and if her recent TikTok post with over a million views is anything to go by, it’s true. In her video, Hays explained how a potentially scary Facebook Marketplace trip to buy a recliner from an older seller’s house in rural Alabama turned into a wholesome encounter. It even included cats, after he recognized her as one of the characters she often embodies in her live shows.

Lounging on her couch, Hays started her video by admitting she had concerns about the deal, and thought to herself, “Okay, Danae, if he were to try something funky with you, try to just run. Outrun this man.” As she walked up, she told herself to “create boundaries,” and to “not be friendly.” However, as soon as he said “Howdy,” and asked if she was Sharon Jean, the unhinged aunt character that she plays in skits, she said, “Every single, like, worry that I had went out the window, which was not good.”

Hays said that he invited her in and she agreed, even with a flicker of apprehension. She says he then insisted she keep sitting so that they could have a “conversation” and talk about her “being a celebrity.” She ran with it and eventually commented that he had beautiful furniture, and when he said it was from a store in Warrior, Alabama, Hays realized he was her stepfather’s customer.

She even followed him out back to see the stray cats

As they loaded up her recliner and she got ready to leave, she said he invited her to the back to see some stray cats. She did have her reasons for agreeing, explaining to her viewers, “he wouldn’t load this recliner up and then kill me over a stray cat.” Seven cats later, she was on her way home with a single realization: “That man just wanted somebody to talk to, and he was the friendliest fella.”

Many of her viewers shared the same thought after hearing her story: that her interaction was “the most Southern interaction ever.” Others were shocked by her seeming lack of caution. As one user noted, “And that is how we die in horror movies.”

Despite all the stories of danger and scams on Facebook Marketplace, many viewers pointed to the platform’s positive side. One TikToker said that it helps build “human connections,” and another user shared that they met their best friends through the marketplace.

Even after her positive experience, Hays still advised caution, noting in her post’s caption, “Do I suggest doing this? No. Was it awesome? Yes!” She added that her new recliner was going to be part of her new podcast. As for the friendly stranger, she said, “I made his day. He made my day.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the seller’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Hays’s TikTok video.

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