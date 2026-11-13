A couple was filming an aesthetic hiking video in New Zealand when they passed an older man who leaned over and crop dusted them

Recently, a couple went on a hike in New Zealand and wanted to take an “aesthetic” video of it. The event that led to their attempt failing has since gone viral, getting well over eight million views after their friend, Jessie Boyles (jessieboylesofficial), shared it on TikTok and Instagram. As the overlay warns viewers, “POV: You’re trying to get an aesthetic hiking video and got crop dusted instead.”

The video shows a woman walking down a trail as the cameraman follows her. As she passes an older man on her left, he leans over and releases a series of loud, unmistakable farts. The couple quickly walks past, and as the sound of the flatulence continues, they jog away, trying to contain their laughter. Within minutes, they are wheezing for air.

When they are a safe distance away, the woman steps back toward the cameraman and says, “I hope you got that.” Her companion confirms he captured the whole thing, noting, “It was already recording. I did, in fact, get the man sh****ing his pants.” Laughing, the woman asks if the man saw them, exclaiming, “Oh, the… that took the breath out of me.”

Viewers fully embraced the fart jokes

Boyles’ viewers filled the comments section with jokes and hilarious debates over whether “crop dusting” was the correct terminology. One Instagrammer quipped, “I hate to pull you up on a technicality, but crop dusting is when you’re farting as you walk past someone. This man was mounted in a stationary post and firing at moving targets. Not sure what that’s called.”

Users on TikTok suggested alternate terms, with one calling the old man’s fart ambush “a manure spreader.” Another wrote, “That wasn’t a crop dusting. You hit a trip wire,” with a third wondering if it was intentional, noting, “you can even see him take a stance.”

The situation just amused others. One wrote, “He was waiting for you guys to walk past. Asserting dominance,” while another suggested, “Not his fault you interrupted his fart walk.” One user noted, “He went all up that hill to fart in peace and nothing was gonna stop him now.”

Many others discussed the older man’s age, with some worrying that it sounded like more than a fart. Another shared that the situation reminded them of their late grandfather. They noted, “I feel like stumbling upon this is the weirdest and funniest sign from him yet.”

Farts are rude enough to have reportedly cleared out a movie theater, but they are also undeniably funny. According to The Conversation, flatulence humor has been a staple in history, from the oldest joke in recorded history dating back to 1900 B.C. to classics like Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales and works by William Shakespeare. The article explains that philosophers often view laughter as a response to a pleasant psychological shift, which farts manage to trigger through superiority, incongruity, or the release of nervous tension.

In the caption, Boyles noted that she shared the video because of its impact. She wrote, “We rewatched this a million times and still laugh uncontrollably, so this was too good not to share!” She also thanked and tagged the couple who made the video, Chandler and Morgan, writing, “Thank you for this hilarious video! And a special thanks to this guy breaking wind.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Chandler’s, Morgan’s, or the elderly hiker’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Boyles’ Instagram and TikTok posts.

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