A deli worker says he heard banging all day, then watched bricks fall two minutes before a Brooklyn building collapsed, killing at least eight

The New York City Fire Department confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing in Brooklyn after a three-story apartment building collapsed into an adjacent construction pit on Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least eight people dead. Firefighters and emergency crews have been working through the night at 1321 Flatbush Avenue to find survivors among the wreckage.

According to Time, more than 250 first responders were sent to the scene to conduct a search-and-rescue operation. While the cause of the collapse is currently under investigation, city officials noted that construction workers were excavating the neighboring lot when the building gave way. The Associated Press reported that the death toll rose to eight by Thursday morning, and at least 18 people were injured, including four firefighters.

The outlet noted that the construction site has a history of scrutiny. Records show a stop-work order was issued in March because inspectors found demolition was occurring without proper overhead protection. Although work was allowed to resume in May after corrections were made, the Department of Buildings (DOB) is now investigating the specific factors that led to this disaster.

A March report had already flagged cracks in the building’s facade

According to CNN, a March report with the DOB as part of the construction permitting process described the north facade of the building as “in poor condition with noticeable cracks identified.” The outlet noted that photos attached to the report show a large crack in the facade. The construction plan indicated that the collapsed building was supposed to be fitted with a vibration monitor and measured weekly for shifting, but it is unclear if this was done.

Rescue workers spent the night digging through rubble and searching for survivors after a residential building in Brooklyn collapsed, killing at least eight people and injuring 17 others.



Read more: 🔗 https://t.co/ecAhtANgnh pic.twitter.com/JmUTFZUSRF — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 12, 2026

AP News reported that witnesses in the Flatbush neighborhood described a chaotic scene as the building fell. James Williams, who works at a deli across the street, reported hearing loud banging throughout the day before bricks began to fall. He watched as the structure collapsed just two minutes later. In the immediate aftermath, hairstylist Brigitte Anama told the outlet that there was smoke and dust filling the air as emergency workers began the difficult task of pulling people from the debris.

Authorities reportedly noted that at least seven of the injured and dead are children. In an X post, Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed his grief, writing, “There are no words for a loss of this magnitude. My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured and everyone grieving today.”

As heavy rain began to fall in New York City, Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said that the weather was going to be a complication, per CNN. “It will definitely hinder our efforts, but this type of an emergency is something our members train extensively for, and we will be here until we are 100% sure there are no more people trapped,” she stated.

Rescue workers have spent the night searching the site of yesterday’s building collapse, working under extremely dangerous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped.



I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 12, 2026

Bonsignore also told the press that the team remains focused on rescue rather than recovery, stating, “To be clear, we have not shifted from rescue to recovery. We are still in the search-and-rescue phase. We have moved into a general debris removal, and we are using grapplers to move … big chunks of the debris so we can search beneath them.” Per AP News, she further noted that the rescue teams were doing “dangerous and perilous” work where “Every move is choreographed.”

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