A disabled passenger on a recent United flight says she began to feel faint while waiting for the restroom, and a flight attendant allegedly refused to let her sit down. Syanne Centeno shared the experience on Instagram, where it has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and sparked a conversation about accessibility on planes.

In the video, Centeno described what it is like to lose access to her wheelchair while flying, telling viewers, “Imagine if they took your feet.” She explained that her husband helped her walk to the bathroom, but someone was already inside. While they waited, she said she started feeling very sick and struggled to stay upright while wearing her oxygen.

Centeno said there were several empty flight attendant seats nearby, and her husband asked if she could sit because she was about to pass out. According to Centeno, the flight attendant said no, and a first-class passenger who overheard the exchange offered her their seat instead. She said she only needed to sit for a few seconds and that the refusal left her feeling dehumanized and in tears.

Instagram was torn between sympathy and safety regulations

Alongside a clip showing her frustration, Centeno said disabled passengers should have access to their own wheelchairs, room to move, and bathrooms designed for their bodies on planes. In her caption, she wrote that disabled people “should not have to beg for basic humanity.”

While some commenters sympathized with Centeno, many argued that the seats she described are crew jump seats, which are reserved for flight attendants under safety rules. One user claimed FAA regulations do not allow passengers in crew jump seats regardless of disability, pointing out that the seats sit near doors and emergency equipment.

Other commenters shared their own experiences with air travel and disability. One person said they were told an onboard aisle chair was unavailable and could not reach the bathroom in time, only to see the chair folded up at the end of the flight. Another argued that airlines fall under the Air Carrier Access Act rather than the Americans with Disabilities Act, which they claimed is more lenient.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify United’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Centeno’s Instagram post.

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