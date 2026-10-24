A dog came into the vet wobbly and dribbling urine after eating something off the floor, then the vet realized ‘he’s high as a kite’

California veterinarian Dr. Nicole Fein (dr.nicolefein), who practices in Orange County, recently posted a TikTok that drew hundreds of thousands of views as viewers tried to decide whether to be amused or concerned. The video featured a dog who arrived wobbly, dazed, and unable to control his bladder, and it didn’t take Fein long to figure out what was wrong.

In the video, a Labrador staggers into view and sits at Fein’s feet, followed by a nurse with a towel for his “dribbling peepee.” Fein tells the dog, “It’s alright, buddy. You need a diaper,” and when staff ask what’s wrong with him, she says, “Oh, he’s high.” She explained, “So he was at Dad’s work, ate something off the ground, and since then has been a little wobbly, a little twitchy, and dribbling.”

Fein tells the dog, “You’re a poster child for a pothead. What did you pick up off the floor, Goob? You’re so handsome. Someone’s high as a kite.” As staff check his blood pressure, she jokes about whether he wants Taco Bell, sings “Because I Got High” to him, and tells him, “You need a dark room, a lava lamp, some Cheetos.” Fein decides to send him home to sleep it off, but as a staff member helps him up, she notes, “Oh, and we’re peeing again. Goodbye, buddy. Yeah, we’ll mop.”

TikTok loved her bedside manner

One user wrote, “If my vet doesn’t treat my dog like this… they aren’t the one for my dogs.” Others found her commentary hilarious, with one person writing, “Patient has ingested an unknown substance. upon review, patient is prescribed bed rest, taco bell, and sublime.”

Another user said the dog looked confused when she started singing, joking that he could “hear the voices.” A third had a more serious question: “Why was there drugs at dad’s workplace?”

Some viewers shared their own experiences, including one commenter who said their puppy got high twice, claiming the neighbors like to “discard around the property.” Dogs commonly explore with their mouths, which can lead them to put things in their mouth that they shouldn’t. The commenter said it was terrifying the first time because they couldn’t reach a vet on a Sunday, writing, “We just had to turn to good ‘ol Google for help and wait it out.”

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