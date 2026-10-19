A driver in a rental car kept drifting into the oncoming lane on a Colorado mountain pass. The woman behind counted seven cars stuck in the line

A TikToker who posts as mylifeatcu was recently traveling through Colorado’s Independence Pass when she came across a driver who appeared to be new to mountain roads. In a TikTok post with more than 2 million views, she recorded the driver of a gray car slowing traffic and drifting across the center line, seemingly uncomfortable with how close the right side of the road was to the edge, even with a guardrail.

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The video shows what the TikToker identified as a rental car struggling to stay in its lane, with the cliff’s edge a few feet away. Right at the start, the driver swerves to the center of the two-lane road, blocking both sides, as the TikToker exclaims, “he’s literally in the middle, oh my god.” As the car navigates the pass, it often slows nearly to a stop when facing oncoming traffic and repeatedly drifts into the wrong lane to stay away from the edge.

Eventually, the TikToker points her camera at the side mirror to show a line of cars behind them, saying, “Jesus, then you can see how many people are irritated by your dumba–. Bro, it’s like 7 cars.” In one segment, an oncoming red car is forced to pull over until it is almost scraping the rock face to make way for the gray car. Finally, the TikToker says, “It is not that bad, bro,” and the person driving her car agrees, saying, “It’s not that serious.”

One user asked, “how people get a drivers license? This is actually so dangerous for everyone on the road.” Another suggested, “That person needs to get their license revoked. This is the type of behavior that causes accidents.”

Another commenter added, “I’d be on the horn like a mf,” while one person noted, “BRO DRIVING LIKE THAT IS MORE DANGEROUS THAT STAYING IN YOUR LANE. ITS NOT EVEN THAT HARD.” One viewer mentioned they would have called the police if they had service, to which the poster replied, “there was no service unfortunately.”

According to Road Trippers, this kind of situation is exactly why pull-out etiquette matters. Drivers moving slower than traffic because they aren’t used to the terrain should find a safe, legal place to pull over once two or three cars stack up behind them, which keeps impatient drivers from attempting risky passes.

Road Trippers also notes that mountain driving calls for extra preparation, much like the winter storm safety warning one Texas man issued to drivers. The site recommends checking fluids and brakes before heading out, carrying paper maps since cell service is often unreliable, and using quick taps or a lower gear on steep descents rather than riding the brakes.

The site noted that the most important thing is to stay focused on the road, leave plenty of space between cars, and be aware of your surroundings.

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