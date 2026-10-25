A FAMU student was trampled as 11 people were shot after homecoming. When he got up, he ‘saw a person laid out on the ground’

Florida A&M University student Jayden Dubois said he was trampled as gunfire broke out near the school’s stadium, and when he got back up, he saw someone laid out on the ground. The shooting happened as people were leaving a homecoming football celebration at the historically Black university.

As reported by VT, the violence allegedly escalated into gunfire on a street close to Bragg Memorial Stadium shortly before 8 p.m. Many people, including children, were struck as the shots rang out.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, 11 people were shot during the incident, and six of them were children. The youngest victim is 11 years old. Three people sustained serious injuries, including one in critical condition, but no deaths have been reported. A 12th person, described as a grandmother, was also hurt while trying to get away from the gunfire.

Police believe the shooting started with a small altercation

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the incident started with an altercation before shots were fired. Revell said investigators were still working to establish exactly what happened, but police believe “this was an isolated incident between two or three individuals.”

Eleven people, including six minors, were injured in a shooting Saturday night near Florida A&M University's campus in Tallahassee. The youngest victim is 11 years old. One person remains in critical condition. No arrests have been made. https://t.co/yk3WBDJHbl — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 25, 2026

Police said no arrests had been made, and officers were actively searching for those responsible. Fights inside large crowds have ended in gunfire before, including at a Florida beach teen takeover where a 17-year-old was shot.

Dubois told WCTV, “We heard a couple gun shots and a crowd of people running.” He said he was trampled in the chaos, and when he got up, “I turned to my right and saw a person laid out on the ground.”

Florida A&M University sought to reassure students and staff that the wider campus remained safe. As a precaution, the university advised everyone in the Tallahassee area to remain indoors and stay alert that evening.

The Tallahassee Police Department urged community members to stay away from the area while officers investigated. In a Facebook post, the department said, “Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

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