A fired Walmart employee says a woman’s pack of chihuahuas left messes in the aisles, and he stepped in one without realizing it

A former Walmart employee says a woman’s pack of chihuahuas left messes in the store’s aisles, and he stepped in one without realizing it. As reported by The Daily Dot, Kae (@lolxdlolxdlolxd23455) shared the story in a TikTok after saying he was fired from his job at Walmart.

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Kae says he was not allowed to share stories from his time at work while he was employed there. His video has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and hundreds of comments, and it covers dirty bathrooms, difficult customers, and pets passed off as service dogs.

According to Kae, a woman brought a pack of chihuahuas into the store, and the dogs defecated in the aisles. He says he stepped in the mess without realizing it and tracked it through the store.

Kae says customer behavior was the hardest part of the job

Kae says the most annoying part of the job was how customers acted. He says he was often stocking shelves when shoppers approached and took everything off his cart, usually while he was marking items down, which caused problems at checkout. One customer even demanded that he ring her up in the aisle.

Checkout problems at the chain have drawn attention online before, as when a woman said a Walmart self-checkout charge doubled the price of her order. Kae also says the store had a problem with people bringing in pets and claiming they were service dogs. Some of the animals were untrained, he says, and left a trail of waste around the store.

Kae described the restrooms as far from clean, saying he would find toilets left unflushed with contents that made him uncomfortable. He spared viewers the details.

The video drew replies from retail workers and shoppers sharing their own experiences. One commenter wrote, “Walmart is everyone’s first stop right after they’re born.” Another commenter who said she worked at the same location said she quit because every shift felt chaotic, and described a customer who soiled the floor in her checkout line.

A different commenter told Kae that being fired “sounds like a blessing” and said bigger things are coming for him. Others said they were surprised by how some people behave in public.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Kae’s account, as it comes solely from a TikTok video. The Daily Dot also said it could not independently verify his claims.

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