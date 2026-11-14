A Fresno man was sentenced to 32 years for killing a man at a gas station, and he told the victim’s family, ‘I’d do it a million times’

Damien Murphy was sentenced to 32 years in prison for killing William Carney at a Fresno gas station, and he told Carney’s family during the hearing that he would do it again. “I would apologize, but I’m not going to apologize for protecting my family. I’d do it a million times,” Murphy said, as reported by ABC30.

Murphy pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in September, a plea that allowed him to avoid a first-degree murder conviction. The shooting happened in October 2023, and investigators said a dispute between Carney and Murphy’s family led to it. Carney survived the initial shooting but later died from his injuries.

Carney’s relatives addressed the court before Murphy spoke, including his mother and his 16-year-old daughter, and one of Carney’s childhood friends spoke directly to Murphy. His daughter said, “It was like all my dreams died at once.” Carney’s mother told the court, “My life simply no longer holds the happiness it once had. The joy that used to come naturally has been replaced by grief.”

The judge admonished Murphy for his lack of remorse and his remarks toward the grieving family. “I hope you change your mind and have some remorse for your actions, and don’t be disrespectful to the people you murdered and hurt their families,” the judge said.

Convicted killer Damien Murphy was sentenced to 32 years in state prison. As the family of the victim, William Carney, shared heartbreaking statements at the sentencing, Murphy had this to say: "I'm not going to apologize for protecting my family. I'd do it a million times."… pic.twitter.com/63L80yDtHt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 13, 2026

The judge also told Murphy, “I hope every second of your 32 years, you think about William and his family and the damage you’ve caused.” Judges have pushed back on defendants at other sentencings too, including when a Michigan judge rejected a man’s apology after he admitted to killing his girlfriend’s son.

Carney left behind five children, and his family said he was less than a month away from his 40th birthday. His family had waited more than three years for the case to reach sentencing. Murphy showed no reaction during more than 20 minutes of statements from Carney’s family, including as the judge described the weight of the crime.

Under California law, voluntary manslaughter is the unlawful killing of a human being without malice, upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion, rather than with the malice required for murder. The offense itself carries a term of three, six, or 11 years in state prison under Penal Code Section 193.

Murphy was denied any chance at probation. He was ordered to return to court in December for a restitution hearing.

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