A gamer says he came home to a digital gift of GTA 6 and a contract from his girlfriend ending with ‘Lucia is not your real girlfriend’

A gamer says he came home to a surprise digital copy of GTA 6, along with a four-rule contract from his girlfriend, Vanesa. The terms, shared in a post on X, allegedly require him to check in every few hours, pause the game whenever she speaks and keep his gaming to half of his free time.

The contract ended with one final reminder: “Lucia is not your real girlfriend.” The line refers to Lucia Caminos, one of the two lead characters in Rockstar Games’ new title, which launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday.

As reported by UNILAD, Vanesa’s terms were a response to a wider trend of gamers asking their partners to sign contracts protecting their playtime. Those agreements are circulating across TikTok, X, Threads and Reddit, with many asking for 10 days of uninterrupted play from launch day through November 29.

Some partners are signing, and some are writing their own rules

Singapore-based tech creator Julian Tay shared a video of his wife signing one of these agreements, and it drew roughly a million views. The contract grants him unlimited access to the game, as long as hugs, conversations and household chores wait until he finishes a mission or reaches a safe house.

The template version spreading online comes with its own set of rules. Partners are barred from standing in front of the screen during missions, cutscenes or heists, and from commenting on how long the player has been online or teasing them after a failed mission.

The template also includes a $50 opt-out clause. A partner who bought the game or put at least $50 toward it can cancel one of the restrictions during the 10-day window.

Rockstar describes Lucia as a woman who has fought for her family since childhood, ended up in the Leonida Penitentiary and got out through sheer luck. Fresh out of prison, she sees a life with fellow protagonist Jason Duval as a possible way out, as the pair are pulled into a criminal conspiracy stretching across the fictional state of Leonida.

The game arrived after years of anticipation, with Rockstar having kept strict silence on GTA 6 for much of its development.

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