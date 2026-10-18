A lawyer says a teen’s own dashcam shows him turning to follow two girls on an e-bike before he allegedly hit them. He’s now indicted for murder

A Union County grand jury has indicted Vincent Battiloro, 18, on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two 17-year-old girls who were riding an e-bike. Prosecutors say Battiloro drove 70 mph in a 25 mph zone when he struck and killed the girls on September 29, 2025.

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As reported by Fox News, Battiloro’s own dashcam recording from his 2021 black Jeep Compass could be key evidence for prosecutors. Brent Bramnick, an attorney representing the family of victim Maria Niotis, said the footage shows Battiloro turning around to follow Maria and Isabella Salas before he allegedly struck them.

Battiloro allegedly hit the best friends from behind on Burnside Avenue in Cranford while they were riding an electric bicycle together. Cranford police initially cited him for offenses including speeding, reckless driving, improper passing, and an unsafe lane change.

The family’s attorney says the dashcam points to intent

Bramnick said that while the citations point to dangerous driving, the murder charges require prosecutors to prove that Battiloro purposely caused the deaths. He said the footage goes beyond the tickets because “this was evidently recorded as it’s happening.”

Vincent Battiloro, now 18, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the Cranford deaths of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas



Accused of using a Jeep to run into the girls’ e-bike at about 70 mph on Burnside Avenue in September 2025. He was 17 then; the case was… https://t.co/QCDRLYS5DJ pic.twitter.com/XNuaGlwS7F — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) October 15, 2026

Bramnick added that it takes a lot of work to piece together evidence showing what Battiloro was thinking and that it was not an accident. Based on the evidence presented so far, he said, “the intention was to commit those murders.” Proving intent is often central when a driver faces a murder charge, as in the case of a Costco worker accused of ramming a coworker’s motorcycle.

Maria’s mother, Foulla Niotis, previously said that Battiloro, who attended Lincoln School in Cranford with her daughter, had stalked Maria for months before the collision. She said she reported it to police but nothing came of it, and she was told he was a juvenile. Bramnick also said Battiloro is accused of swatting the Niotis residence at least twice in September 2025.

Authorities say Battiloro abandoned the SUV after the crash and fled on foot. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury and failing to report an accident, along with having improper or unclear license plates, no proof of registration or insurance, and no proof of a driver’s license.

Police questioned Battiloro on the day of the crash but released him to his father after he claimed someone carjacked him at knifepoint. The day after the crash, he appeared in a gaming livestream on YouTube and complained that people were ridiculing him over what he called “false allegations.”

After reviewing the dashcam footage, police arrested Battiloro in June and charged him as an adult. He remains in custody after his defense agreed to detention without prejudice, which means the status can be challenged later, and his defense attorney, Brian Biglin, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

His arraignment is set for October 27 at the Union County Courthouse in Elizabeth. Bramnick said it is hugely important for the public to see the case play out and that the Niotis family is seeking justice.

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