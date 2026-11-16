Gabe Pietrafesa (gabepietrafesa) recently took to TikTok and Instagram to document his attempt at fixing his girlfriend Anna Showmaker’s mini Dutch oven. In an earlier post, he damaged the dish while gushing about his girlfriend’s kitchen collection. In his newer video, which has over a million views, Pietrafesa holds the damaged pot as he says, “Yesterday I made a giant mistake by putting my girlfriend’s tiny Dutch oven on the stove and lighting it on fire. Apparently, you’re not supposed to do that.”

Then, as he pulls out his replacement purchase from Williams Sonoma, Showmaker walks into the kitchen, insisting, “Hey, don’t. We don’t need that. And you didn’t break this.” He disagrees, noting that since he put it on the stove, they won’t be able to use it in the oven. Bemused, she tells him, “We’re never gonna put it in the oven.” Pietrafesa ignored that and filled it with gumdrops.

Eventually, as they talk about the new Dutch oven, Showmaker tells him again that he could have “shattered it” and it would have been fine because she was never going to cook in it. Pietrafesa gasps in horror. He then steps closer to her, puts a hand on her shoulder, and tells her seriously, “Don’t let anyone take away your whimsy. Not even me. Okay?”

His statement won him a smile, a kiss, and the internet’s approval

Many users latched onto and reacted to Pietrafesa’s last line, with one user calling it “the sweetest response I have ever heard!” A few others admitted to even getting angry when he had originally damaged the dish and were happy with his actions. One user apologized for judging him, and another shared a sentiment that summarized what many users thought: “I love this love how he is taking accountability. For what he did wrong and he wants to make it better for you. ”

According to Vancasso Tableware, stoneware is intentionally designed for enclosed, even-heat environments. Direct heat, like from a stove, works against the material’s properties and can cause damage over time. The site notes that since stoneware is made of ceramic material, it expands when heated, and uneven heat is where cracking can happen. However, this same way it conducts heat makes it ideal for the oven or microwave.

In the comments of Pietrafesa’s post, there were a lot of people who commented on how his actions were green flag behaviors that made him likable, with one user saying, “I need homegirls prayer on where she found a man word for word. In between all the people talking about the new Dutch oven, Le Creuset, the maker of the dish, commented, “We appreciate the dedication.”

Showmaker herself jumped into the comments. First she revealed, “who’s gonna tell him I got the first one at homegoods on clearance.” In a later comment, she added, “BABY WE DIDNT EVEN NEED THE FIRST ONE WE DONT NEED ANOTHER ONE.”

However, Pietrafesa soon discovered there was a greater danger to his attempt to fix things: their cat, Tim. As the video closes out, the footage captures the feline trying to nudge the Dutch oven off the counter. As one user wrote, “Cat actively trying to destroy the whimsy.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy