A man accused of killing a Chicago National Guardsman has a tattoo reading ‘MOST WANTED,’ and now the FBI has put him on its Top Ten list

A Chicago man accused of killing a National Guardsman in 2021 now has a $1 million reward on his head, and the FBI has added him to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Joseph “Trouble” Matos, 44, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal, and investigators hope the reward will lead to his arrest.

As reported by CBS Chicago, local and federal investigators joined members of the Carvajal family at FBI headquarters, urging the public to help locate Matos. Officials believe he may still be in the Chicago area, though he also has ties to Texas and California.

Carvajal was killed on July 3, 2021, during the Independence Day weekend, shortly after he had graduated from National Guard basic training. Authorities allege Matos fatally shot Carvajal as he walked to his car, and they believe it was done to boost his standing within the Milwaukee Kings street gang.

Investigators say his tattoos could help identify him

The FBI says Matos is a suspected member of the Milwaukee Kings, which investigators describe as a criminal organization allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking and acts of violence on Chicago’s North Side. Investigators are also highlighting several identifying tattoos on Matos, including one on his stomach that reads “MOST WANTED,” along with others stretching from his forearm to his neck.

Investigators hope Matos’ distinctive tattoos will help someone recognize him. Physical evidence has helped crack other homicide cases, including a camper’s death solved through DNA found on a beer can.

This morning, #FBIChicago Special Agent in Charge Ryan Whalen announced the addition of Joseph Matos to the @FBIMostWanted Fugitives list, Fugitives list, bringing the reward amount up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest. Matos is wanted in connection for his… pic.twitter.com/EgK9GLfaNw — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) October 20, 2026

FBI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Ryan Whalen addressed Matos directly, saying, “To Joseph Matos, you cannot hide from the FBI.” He added that the FBI’s reach has no limits, and that Matos’ face and description will now be on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform, with the case on every phone around the world until he is caught. “Justice will find you,” Whalen said.

Carvajal’s sister, Jennifer Ramirez, said the reward announcement has given the family renewed hope. “$1 million is a lot of money and it brings a lot of hope,” she said, adding that she hopes someone will do the right thing and bring justice for her brother, her family, and the future of children in the city.

Matos has been on the run since May 2024, when a warrant was issued charging him with murder. Authorities arrested an associate, Gary Roberson, who has appeared in court for another status hearing in the case. The FBI believes Matos is still in the United States, and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

Ramirez is asking the public to stand with the family, share her brother’s story, and keep his memory alive.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy