A man filmed people walking into a Texas Roadhouse with no Veterans Day vouchers left at 11:23 AM, and the chain says he’s right

A Texas Roadhouse spokesperson confirmed that a Pennsylvania location ran out of Veterans Day meal vouchers early in the day, telling BroBible, “The guest’s account is accurate.” The issue left some veterans who showed up hoping for a complimentary meal without a voucher.

A TikTok creator named Xavier Keihl filmed people heading into the Texas Roadhouse in Hanover, Pennsylvania, from his car. “Oh, they about to find out the Texas Roadhouse in Hanover is out of the Veterans Day vouchers,” he said, panning his camera over the restaurant and back to the incoming crowd.

Keihl pointed out that it was only 11:23 AM when he filmed the clip. Viewers in the comments were stunned by how fast the location ran out of vouchers, with one commenter writing, “Y’all couldn’t even fully take care of the veterans. How the ******* you run out of vouchers?”

The restaurant says it changed its approach this year

The spokesperson said that, based on feedback from the previous year, the Hanover location adjusted how it handled the promotion. It distributed vouchers from 8 AM to 11 AM and offered a complimentary dine-in lunch for veterans starting at 11 AM.

When guests expressed concerns, the restaurant reportedly resumed distributing the vouchers. One commenter claimed they got a voucher even after the promotional hours, writing, “They were still giving them out when we went last night. We literally walked in, asked and got one lol.”

The Hanover schedule differed from the chainwide plan. Texas Roadhouse announced that vouchers would be available at every location from 11 AM to 2 PM on Veterans Day and could be redeemed through May 31, 2027, according to FSR Magazine. Guests had to provide proof of service, such as a military or VA card or discharge papers. The chain called this year’s giveaway its 16th annual “Texas-size Thank You for Serving Our Country” event, per a release published by WBBJ.

The chain used the same 11 AM to 2 PM window last year, when every Texas Roadhouse location distributed meal vouchers on Veterans Day, according to Dakota News Now. Those vouchers could be redeemed through May 31, 2026, so the Hanover location’s earlier morning schedule was a change from how the chain has typically run the giveaway.

The voucher lets service members pick from 10 different entrees, including the six-ounce sirloin steak, the cut one man says he was served instead of filet mignon, along with two sides and a non-alcoholic drink. Drink options include Coca-Cola products, sweet tea, and coffee.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy