A man found a note titled ‘Things to Ask’ on his quiet dad’s new phone. One line read ‘Don’t mention the breakup unless he brings it up’

A Redditor discovered a list of questions his dad had prepared to keep their phone conversations going. While helping his father set up a new phone and move his notes over, he came across a list titled “Things to Ask,” filled with specific questions his dad wanted to ask him.

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Reddit user u/TheStrikingTreadmill shared the discovery in a post on r/BoyDinnerDiaries. He explained that his dad had always been the quiet type, and their phone calls often lasted less than three minutes. He admitted that he usually ended the calls because they would both run out of things to talk about.

The list suggested his dad was trying to communicate better. The Redditor shared some of the questions, which showed his dad was paying close attention to what was happening in his son’s life. They included questions about how his car was running, whether anyone had followed up about a promotion, and whether he had fixed a particular problem.

His dad had one rule about the breakup

The Redditor had gone through a breakup, and one reminder on his dad’s list read, “Don’t mention the breakup unless he brings it up.” The reminder was a newer addition, suggesting his dad was making a conscious effort to approach the subject with sensitivity. A son’s love life can be tricky ground for a parent, as a dad whose son is dating his cousin found.

The discovery helped the Redditor realize that, even if his dad struggled to express himself in conversation, he was actively trying to connect with his son. By preparing questions in advance, his dad was finding a way to work around his own communication difficulties and show interest in his son’s life.

The post drew plenty of reactions, with many commenters saying the list showed how much his dad loves him. Others were touched to see fathers making an effort to show up in the lives of their children.

One commenter praised the dad, pointing out that even though he doesn’t like talking much, he loves his son enough to try. “He knows his weaknesses and he tries to overcome them for you,” they wrote.

Another commenter suggested the Redditor start his own list of topics for their calls. “Start your own list of things to talk about with your dad,” they wrote.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the claims in the post, as this account comes solely from Reddit.

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