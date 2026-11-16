A man says his wife filled up with $180 of premium fuel at Costco, and his car has been sitting dead for weeks

In a two-post storytime that is different from his usual content, actor and producer Ryan Clark took to his Instagram (ry__clark) and TikTok (ry.clark) to share an ongoing issue with Costco in Los Angeles. In the video, he said that a month ago, his wife filled $180 in premium fuel at the store after seeing the pumps were empty. Then, about a mile from home, Clark said, “Her check engine light comes on, and the car starts to shake,” while it had been fine before Costco. He said that she barely made it home.

When he couldn’t get the car started again, he said he towed it to the dealership. He said the mechanic later confirmed the fuel tank contained water, leaving the family stunned. Clark said the fees to drain the fuel and clean the lines would cost around $1,200, excluding potential engine damage. Clark said that he asked the shop to retain samples and document the findings, and then took the initial copies to Costco, where the initial response was allegedly unfriendly.

Clark said that the store instructed his wife to file an incident report, but they offered no immediate help while she was without a working vehicle. According to the actor’s second post, a Costco representative later contacted the family and allegedly said that their data showed no other complaints and that their automatic sensors for detecting water were functioning properly. He said Costco refused to accept liability and suggested the family contact their own insurance.

Clark says county inspectors found water at the pump

Not long after, Clark said the Los Angeles County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures reached out to the family to tell him they received his claim. Clark said that they tested the fuel at the specific pump and found water and sediment, after which they shut down those pumps for two days.

He said that his insurance also confirmed the presence of water and sediment in his car. The repair was classified as comprehensive damage, but Clark said he still had to pay a $750 deductible. Additionally, because the car sat for 29 days, the battery also died, adding another $300 to the costs. Between the deductible, the dead battery, and out-of-pocket rental car expenses, the family ended up paying roughly $1,700 for a situation that started with a routine trip to the gas station.

The Fuel Ox notes that even a few ounces of water in a fuel tank can cause major engine performance issues like rough idling, misfires, and stalling. Water is heavier than fuel and settles at the bottom of the tank, which is where the fuel pump draws from. If left unchecked, they noted that this contamination can lead to rust and expensive repairs.

Clark’s story triggered a mixed reaction from his viewers. About half were skeptical of his claims, with one Instagrammer noting that they only fill up at Costco and have been doing so for over 20 years without issue. Many others praised Costco’s standards for high-quality fuel, which will soon be available at standalone pumps. The brand has so much loyalty that one user even accused Clark of “trying to ruin their reputation.”

Conversely, others were supportive. Users suggested Clark go to small claims court to get compensation, with many others pointing out that the government findings should have been sufficient evidence for Costco to accept responsibility. One TikTok user shared a similar experience at a different retailer, noting that multiple cars were involved in an investigation regarding water in the gas.

Clark emphasized that he still shops at Costco, but he felt it was important to share the story to help others who might find themselves in a similar situation.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Costco’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Clark’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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