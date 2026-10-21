A man wore a pastel green plaid golf tam to go golfing with his boss, then asked TikTok if his outfit was good enough

A man who hoped to impress his boss on a golf outing shared his outfit on TikTok and was heavily mocked in the comments. Jay, a content creator known as @jgefeed on TikTok, posted a video of his golf attire, hoping to use the outing as a chance to score a raise.

As reported by BroBible, the video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Jay started the clip with a big smile and a close-up shot before placing his camera on the ground. He then backed up, giving viewers a full view of his outfit.

He wore light khaki trousers with a sharp crease down the front and a light yellow cable-knit polo. A robin’s egg-blue cardigan was loosely tied around his shoulders. The piece that sparked the most discussion was his pastel green plaid golf tam, which resembled a beret.

Jay asked viewers, “I’m going golfing with my boss today. Is this a good ‘fit?” One user, Shane (@shanesworldk), left the top comment, “For a f*** croissant in Paris,” which pulled in tens of thousands of likes. Jay took it in stride, replying, “Slick I should have gotten one for the vid.”

Another commenter, Payton (@payton.z85), wrote, “Bro said golfing with the boss and pulled up as Carlton Banks.” TikTok comment sections often turn a request for feedback into a roast, as a woman stumbling through Olympic hurdles also found.

Not everyone thought Jay’s look was a misstep. Cyaira (@cyn.ciao) wrote, “Mind you this is a def a golfing fit lol I personally think you ate.” Other commenters pointed to functionality rather than style, with one noting, “Most golfers wear dressy (but sporty) polos and active shorts!! but the fit is cute.”

Dress codes are a common part of golf, and wearing the wrong gear can get a player turned away from some courses. That can matter even more for someone playing as a boss’s guest. One golf club in Texas spells it out on its website, writing, “Dress appropriately is a fundamental part of golf culture.”

Generally, appropriate attire means a collared polo shirt, slacks or long shorts, and soft-spike golf shoes or clean sneakers. The club’s website also states that “Golf has always been a sport built on tradition, etiquette, and mutual respect,” and dressing for the game is part of showing that respect.

Golf dates back to 15th-century Scotland, and Mary, Queen of Scots, is often credited as the first female golfer in history. Because of Scotland’s often rainy and cold climate, players commonly wore layers of wool jackets, waistcoats, hats, and formal shirts with ties. By the 19th century, as golf gained popularity in the US, dressing for the greens became a way to show class while nodding to Scottish traditions.

The 1933 U.S. Open, played in the summer, pushed players toward lighter cottons, shorter trousers, and Bermuda shorts. Clothing then grew brighter, and by the time President John F. Kennedy was seen on the links, bold colors and combinations were popular. Today, brands like Nike, Adidas, and Ralph Lauren draw from historical golf silhouettes while adding playful colors and unexpected combinations.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy