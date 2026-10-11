A New Jersey man allegedly hurled racist slurs at the Black driver whose spot he took, then told him he was ‘damn proud of it’

A viral video captured on TikTok shows a tense parking lot confrontation in New Jersey where a driver allegedly hurled racist slurs at a Black man after taking his parking spot. The footage, shared by user @thegirliesloveme, documents the aftermath of the dispute and has sparked a significant reaction online.

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As reported by The Nerd Stash, the video begins with the TikTok user filming the driver, who is sitting inside his vehicle. The man recording questions why the driver stopped using racist language the moment the camera started rolling.

In response, the driver allegedly resumed his remarks, using several slurs and stating, “[expletive] black [expletive] piece of [expletive].” He further escalated the situation by saying, “Your skin color is brown as [expletive].”

He asked him to step out of the car

The man filming challenged the driver to step out of the car, calling him a coward for making such hateful comments while staying safely behind his locked door. The driver appeared to be shaking during the exchange, which led the man to claim that the driver was “scared of this black man.” Despite being challenged to get out and face the man, the driver refused, insisting he would stay in the car and make the other person wait.

The driver eventually made a disturbing admission during the confrontation. After the man mocked his apparent fear, the driver replied, “Yeah I can. I can, and I’m proud of it. Damn proud of it.” The man filming continued to push back, accusing the driver of growing up afraid of Black people and suggesting that his behavior stemmed from the “arrogance of a white man.”

As the situation unfolded, the driver began hitting his own car window with his arm, seemingly trying to intimidate the person filming. The man recording did not back down, telling him, “I’m not scared boss. You are just punching your own glass. Punch it harder so it could break.”

The driver eventually called him a “[expletive] idiot,” to which the man demanded he state his name for the viewers. The video ends with the driver arguing that his name was smart, followed by the man spitting at the car window and walking away while cursing.

The caption accompanying the video reflects the man’s perspective on the encounter. He wrote, “A grown man takes my spot, then starts throwing racial slurs at me because of the color of my skin. You really can’t make this [expletive] up.” He also noted, “What’s crazy is, it didn’t even make me mad— it was actually comical. Imagine being so bothered by another man’s skin color that racism is all you can fall back on. That tells me everything I need to know.”

Viewers on TikTok have been quick to weigh in on the footage. Many users pointed out the physical signs of distress from the driver, with one person writing, “He looks terrified,” while another added, “The leg bouncing…he was real scared.”

Other commenters focused on the morality of the situation, with one stating, “I’m on the side of the person whose NOT RACIST in this video.” While some users questioned the behavior of the man filming, one supporter defended him, saying, “Honestly, why does the guy outside the car suck? The sad sack racist shot his mouth off to someone willing to stand on business.”

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