A pregnant US citizen was recording ICE outside a California jail, and video appears to show agents pepper spraying her and throwing her down

A pregnant US citizen was allegedly pepper-sprayed and thrown to the ground on her stomach by ICE agents outside the Stanislaus County Jail in Modesto, California, with video appearing to show the confrontation, as reported by The Guardian. Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, 23, was 12 weeks pregnant at the time.

Vargas Andrade was observing federal immigration agents with her husband, Adolfo Talavera Alvarado, and her sister-in-law, Monica Alvarado. Her attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, said the group was monitoring ICE agents around Modesto, something Vargas Andrade does as part of a local community group.

Kolasinski said Vargas Andrade and her husband saw ICE agents block her sister-in-law’s vehicle. Monica Alvarado claimed ICE officers forced their way into her car and accused her of transporting strangers. A man in the vehicle was detained, and several people began protesting the arrests.

Her husband shouted that she was pregnant

Footage filmed by Talavera shows a chaotic scene, though the sound cuts out at times, making it difficult to know everything that happened right before the arrest. The video shows Vargas Andrade filming with her phone in one hand when she and an agent appear to bump into each other. That agent then grabs her and starts trying to handcuff her.

Another agent pulls out what appears to be a pepper spray canister and points it toward Vargas Andrade and her husband, who is still filming. The footage shows the agent deploying the spray, but it’s unclear exactly where it landed. “I was burning. I couldn’t breathe. The mace went up my nose,” Vargas Andrade said.

Talavera can be heard shouting, “She’s pregnant with child!” Seconds later, two agents allegedly take Vargas Andrade to the ground, and the video appears to show them cuffing her while she lies on her stomach. She said she told the agent, “I’m pregnant, so don’t put your hands on me,” but they threw her to the floor anyway. One agent later moved her onto her side, and she said another agent gave her water to wash her face.

Vargas Andrade was taken to an ICE field office in Stockton and held for several hours before being released the same day. ICE agents reportedly accused her of assaulting one of them, which she denies, and Kolasinski said she has not been charged with any crime.

Her sister called for an ambulance, which took her from the ICE facility to a hospital. “I got scared. I was like, what if she has a miscarriage?” Talavera said. Vargas Andrade said she has suffered two previous pregnancy losses, and doctors performed an ultrasound and determined that the baby was unharmed.

ICE has also faced scrutiny in Northern California after agents shot a man in his car. The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice have often accused anti-ICE protesters of assaulting agents, though many of those prosecutions in California have reportedly fallen apart in federal court.

DHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and a DOJ spokesperson declined to comment. The Stanislaus sheriff’s office, which runs the jail, said its deputies were not involved in the arrest.

Vargas Andrade spoke at a press conference on Sunday evening and said her group will keep monitoring ICE activity. “We’re not going to stop helping the community even though this happened,” she said. “We want our immigrants to feel safe here.”

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