A server says a man she guessed was in his late 80s read her name tag, then pointed at her chest and asked ‘what do you call the other one?’

A server named Gina recently decided she was done dealing with inappropriate behavior while on the clock. After a customer made a lewd comment about her body, she made the quick decision to hand the table over to a male colleague. The incident gained traction on TikTok, where the creator known as @whatsthatmeen shared the details of what happened during her shift, according to The Daily Dot,

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It started when Gina approached a table with two older men to take their drink orders. One of the men looked at her name tag, told the server he had one question, and asked, “What do you call the other one?” As he spoke, he pointed directly at her chest, on the side where she didn’t have a name tag.

Gina was taken aback by the remark, and she paused for a moment before simply replying, “Well, that’s a thing to say.” She kept her composure, finished taking their drink orders, and then headed straight for the server station. Once she was away from the table, she called for a male server to take the guests.

She says he would never have asked a man that

She felt the dynamic would change immediately if a man were waiting on them. “Have fun asking the dude what he calls the other one,” Gina said, adding that the guest would never do so as the new server was a man. Gina noted that if she had a boyfriend or husband standing right next to her, the guest likely would have kept his thoughts to himself.

She also pointed out that if a male server had said something similar to a customer’s wife, the husband almost certainly would have demanded to speak to a manager. Gina was clear about her boundaries throughout the video. “I am here to serve you. I am at my job. I am not here to be commented on sexually in any way, shape or form,” Gina said.

She didn’t view the comment as being overly belittling. However, she felt it was out of bounds for a guest to talk about her body in such a flirty manner. Later in the shift, the guest tried to get her attention again. However, Gina walked right past him and said, “Nope. Not talking to you, sir.” She refused to return to the table, as she had no interest in hearing excuses or apologies.

In her view, a man she perceived to be between 85 and 90 years old should have known better than to act that way. She concluded by saying the guest lacked both class and respect, noting that the men in her own family would never dream of speaking to a stranger in such a lewd way. Gina says she has more than 20 years in the restaurant business.

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