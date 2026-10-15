A streamer was handcuffed live on camera after a caller said he had a pistol, then the officer offered to film what was crawling on his tacos

Streamer Trevor Chanston appears to have been swatted while eating tacos on a livestream, and the moment police handcuffed him mid-meal has since spread well beyond his own audience. His post on Instagram has drawn over 8.5 million views, while a TikTok repost by soyxhorizo has passed 6.3 million.

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In the clip, a male officer steps into frame and interrupts the meal by asking, “My man, do you have anything on you?” When Trevor responds with confusion, the officer asks whether he has any weapons and tells him to turn around to be handcuffed. Trevor first tries to figure out what to do with the tacos in his hand, then sets the plate on the ground as the cuffs go on.

Trevor quickly realizes he may have been swatted and points out that he’s live streaming. A female officer explains off camera that someone called in his description and claimed he was threatening people with a pistol. Trevor denies it right away, adding, “I didn’t think I was that famous. I’m not that famous.”

Trevor kept his stream rolling through the search

Trevor keeps switching between talking to his viewers and the police. He tells them, “This is my first time being in handcuffs. Dude, this is crazy. Please don’t say any info out loud or they’re gonna swat my house, too.” The officers agree. However, it should be noted that this is Trevor’s edit and speculation. It cannot be verified

As the officers finish their search, things take a turn for the silly when Trevor notices something crawling on his food. “Oh, there’s a cockroach on my taco! NO!!!” he yells. The female officer then runs with it, asking, “Oh no. You want me to put it on your live?” Trevor quickly agrees, saying, “Yes, please. Please, just… just turn it up. There’s a cockroach on my taco!” The officer even jokes, “Tacos with a roach for extra protein.”

Viewers on social media were amazed by Trevor’s carefree, disarming reaction to the situation. One user commented, “I love his personality. He just rolled with it because he knew he did nothing wrong. I wish more people were this chill.” Another joked, “hot take. the cockroach called in the cops to get to the tacos. crafty critters.” A third focused on what many others did, writing, “Can they at least buy him another taco.”

According to Security.org, swatting is a form of harassment where someone makes a false report to emergency services to trigger an armed police response at a target’s location. Some treat it as a prank, but it’s a dangerous hoax that can lead to injuries or even death.

Security.org noted that these incidents are often meant to be captured live, which is why streamers are such frequent targets. They recommend that everyone, streamers included, protect themselves by limiting personal information shared online, using data removal tools, and securing accounts with two-factor authentication.

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