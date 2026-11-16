A Tennessee man hid Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta in containers under the table, until a server came to ‘see if y’all was actually eating it’

A Tennessee man said he stashed more than 16 plates of Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta in containers under his table, even after a server came over to check on him. The man, who goes by Pop, shared the stunt in a TikTok video and later donated the pasta to a local fire department, as reported by BroBible.

“We ended up getting over 16 for sure. I don’t know the exact amount, but I do know it was over 16,” Pop said. He and a friend ordered the never-ending pasta bowl, and as soon as their first plate hit the table, he pulled out a to-go container, dumped the pasta into it, and hid it underneath the table.

He repeated the move every time their server stepped away, slowly filling three storage containers with pasta. When servers asked if they wanted cheese, Pop declined, saying, “I have gastritis.”

The server could tell something was off

One server eventually grew suspicious and approached the table. “I just had to come see if y’all was actually eating it,” she said. Pop told her they were great eaters and kept filling the containers.

By the time they were ready to leave, the stack of empty plates was tall, and the pair walked out with three large containers of spaghetti. Pop said they were at the restaurant for over two hours and went through four different servers. “We gave the worker a great tip,” he said, adding that they plan to post a full video of the stunt on YouTube.

Pop said it was not the first time they had tested an unlimited deal. “Maybe 2 weeks ago we went and tested if their unlimited breadsticks was really unlimited,” he said. That outing reportedly netted them 101 breadsticks. “We were really just wanting to test restaurants’ limits and see if they really stood by what they meant,” Pop said, adding that they “love doing harmless pranks and this is one of our best ones.”

Not every viewer approved of the stunt. “Awful behavior,” one commenter wrote. Another person who said they used to work at Olive Garden shared, “I was a server at Olive Garden and someone ate 9 refills in one sitting! Like how?”

Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl runs nationwide through November 22, starting at $14.99, and includes never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks, per Axios. Diners can mix and match pastas, sauces, and toppings with each refill. The deal has drawn attention before, including when its separate Never-Ending Pasta Pass required photo ID. Olive Garden states, “Never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks available in-restaurant only with the purchase of an adult entrée.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Olive Garden’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Pop’s TikTok video.

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