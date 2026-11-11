A Texas man opened his cruise cabin for a housekeeper bringing towels, and she saw blood on his hands and his wife lying on the floor, the FBI says

A housekeeper on the MSC Seascape knocked on a cabin door Sunday night to deliver towels and found a tragic scene inside. She reportedly saw blood on the hands and clothing of 48-year-old Jason Watford of Tyler, Texas, while his wife, Susan Watford, lay motionless on the floor. According to the NY Post, the couple had boarded the Caribbean-bound vessel in Galveston, Texas.

FBI spokesman Connor Hagan said Tuesday that Watford allegedly killed his wife following a dispute that began at one of the ship’s restaurants. According to court documents, the argument continued once the couple returned to their cabin. Watford reportedly admitted the situation made him “snap,” which led him to lash out at his wife “multiple times,” causing her to bleed from the mouth.

The criminal complaint, as cited by the NY Post, alleges that Watford wrapped his right arm around his wife’s neck and applied pressure “for approximately four to five minutes and released his hold after becoming exhausted.” Susan Watford reportedly lay motionless on the floor for about 10 minutes, and Watford allegedly did not call for medical aid. The US Attorney’s Office reportedly said Susan had “multiple facial injuries.”

The housekeeper knocked about 90 minutes after Watford returned to the cabin

Investigators say it is unclear when Susan was killed, but the housekeeper arrived at the door just after 9 p.m., about 90 minutes after Watford returned to the room. After she raised the alarm, Watford allegedly changed his clothes and was later spotted sitting in the hallway scrolling on his phone, the outlet reported. Ship security detained him, and the vessel turned back toward Galveston.

NEW DETAILS: The woman allegedly killed by her husband aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship has been identified as 31-year-old Susan Watford, as the FBI confirmed a child was found unharmed when authorities responded.



Her husband, Jason Leon Watford, 48, is facing a federal… pic.twitter.com/cLrVZm6C7k — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) November 11, 2026

Watford had a prior domestic violence case involving his wife. According to CBS 19, in September 2024, Susan Watford reported her husband to authorities in Smith County after he allegedly grabbed her wrist during a money dispute.

Susan reportedly told a deputy that he had been “abusive in the past,” which Watford admitted at the time. He pleaded guilty to causing bodily injury in that case and received 15 months of probation and 30 hours of community service.

A man was arrested after a female passenger was found dead aboard a cruise ship that docked in Galveston, Texas, on Monday, authorities said.



Federal prosecutors allege that Jason Watford repeatedly struck and strangled the woman following an argument aboard the MSC Seascape… pic.twitter.com/0uNTRLnd6G — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2026

During his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, Watford did not enter a plea and waived his right to a detention hearing. He will remain in custody while facing a federal murder charge, and CBS 19 reported that he could face up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted. A probable cause hearing is set for Monday morning.

The MSC Seascape has since resumed its itinerary, which includes stops in Mexico and Honduras, per The Post. The ship, which can carry nearly 6,000 passengers, is expected to return to its home port in Galveston on Nov. 15.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy