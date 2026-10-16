A few days ago, actor and activist Steven Quốc Võ (@thgquoc) took to his Instagram and TikTok to tell his viewers that he had been hacked. “So this morning, I found out that my TikTok account that I’ve had for a very long time, my biggest following, about 2.1 million followers, got hacked. I was able to get in. That’s why you’re seeing this video,” he told his community in a post.

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After regaining access, Steven noticed details that convinced him it wasn’t random. He claimed, “But it was a targeted attack specifically because they had unfollowed everyone in my follow list, and they followed a bunch of pro-Israel, and I think even the Israel TikTok account.” Beyond the follow list, the attackers allegedly deleted some of his videos advocating for a free Palestine, which he plans to re-upload.

“The most annoying thing, you know, they changed my username to f—falesteen and I’m not able to change it back until like November 9th, I think,” Steven alleged to his viewers. As a result, he noted that he wouldn’t be posting new content until the change, “because I just don’t want to see this ugly username associated with anything.” He then put out an appeal to anyone from TikTok to help with the username.

Steven says the hack won’t change his advocacy

After talking about the current status of his account, he told his viewers, “Let me make this clear. This does not, this does not scare me away from continuing to advocate for a free Palestine,” he stated. “This does not in any way slow me down with the way I want to move, and advocating for this world. Being on the right side of history. If anything, this fires me up even more.”

He then promised to keep speaking out for Palestine regardless of criticism, and ended by condemning ICE, the current administration, and Israel. By the next day, his username appeared to have been restored, and shortly afterward he staged a solo protest in support of Palestine. It’s not known who was behind the alleged hack, TikTok’s side isn’t available, and Steven’s account of what happened can’t be independently verified.

His community rushed to the comments with support. One Instagrammer commented, “Its a horrible thing, but what it means is that people see you and are afraid of the good you are doing. Don’t slow down, don’t lose momentum. Love what you do, and free Palestine!” On TikTok, a user added, “when u targeted that specific that means u’re doin the rite thing & bringing impact, keep bein You!”

For anyone who suspects their account has been hacked, McAfee says speed is critical. Users who can still log in should immediately change their password, check their account details for unauthorized changes, and remove any unfamiliar devices from active sessions. Those who are fully locked out need to start the recovery process through the TikTok Help Center by providing proof of ownership, such as a username or previous contact information.

Securing your account doesn’t stop at just getting back in. McAfee recommends enabling two-step verification, using a strong, unique password, and keeping your app updated to prevent future compromises.

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