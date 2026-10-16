A TikToker says a radio he found in the woods picks up transmissions from 2116, where only older people remember the sky being blue

A TikToker claims a radio he found in the woods picks up transmissions from the year 2116, and he has shared a list of ten things he says he has learned about the future. Among his claims is that the sky in 2116 is white, and that only older people in the transmissions remember it being blue.

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The creator, who posts on TikTok as @_lookaside, delivers his claims in a flat, matter-of-fact tone. As reported by VT, that delivery makes it hard to tell whether he is serious, joking, or running a committed performance.

His premise is simple: the radio receives signals from 90 years in the future, and he has been listening. Sitting in what appears to be a normal bedroom and wearing a Barbie t-shirt, he calmly lays out what he says he has heard.

His version of 2116 looks very different from today

He claims the internet no longer exists in 2116. Based on what he describes as references to historical events in the transmissions, he believes it was shut down or collapsed. He says radio has since become the dominant communication technology, which explains why his device can pick up the broadcasts at all. He adds that the future has a huge number of radio stations.

He also says the transmissions suggest climate change has been reversed and is no longer considered dangerous. However, that fix appears to have come with a side effect, as the sky is now white. According to the creator, older people in the transmissions remember a blue sky, while younger generations do not.

@_lookaside Ten things I know about the future I hear on my radio I found in the woods. These are some of the facts I am most sure of based on repeated reference to them in the transmissions. Will go into more detail and more speculative knowledge soon. lookaside.world/mgh for more written info. Thanks for your time. #unexplained #timetravel #unsolvedmysteries #fyp #alternateuniverse ♬ original sound – lookaside

The future he describes also features “skeleton cities,” urban centers that have been abandoned and left for nature to reclaim. He claims the global population has dropped significantly, though the transmissions treat this as a fact of life rather than a crisis. Unverifiable claims like these can spread quickly online, as a viral creator’s cave disappearance theory showed.

He speculated the decline could be due to population control or birth control, suggesting a gradual drop rather than a single catastrophic event. Even so, he says something serious happened around 2080. The transmissions reference an event tied to natural disaster and violence, discussed the way world wars are talked about today.

Money is different in his telling as well. “People’s relationship to money seems to have significantly changed,” he said, though he did not elaborate on the specifics. He says commercial space travel also exists, with people regularly traveling to space for work or transport, but he says he has not heard of any recreational space travel.

His final observation concerns the music playing on 2116 radio stations. He describes it as surreal electronic pop and says he does not understand why people in the future enjoy it.

The creator is a musician, and his TikTok account links to his own music, which can be described as surreal electronic pop. Most of the comments on the post focus on the white sky rather than that final detail about the music.

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