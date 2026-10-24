A TikToker says Ray-Ban Meta glasses fed him moves to checkmate a woman in a park, and GothamChess said ‘you don’t need to cheat to win this game’

Chess YouTuber Levy Rozman, known online as GothamChess, has criticized a viral TikTok in which a creator claims he used Ray-Ban Meta glasses to cheat in a public chess match. As detailed by Dexerto, Rozman questioned the entire video, adding that “you don’t need to cheat to win this game.”

The TikToker, SourGrape02, posted a video showing himself playing against a woman in a park while supposedly receiving moves from an AI system. He claims he has barely played chess before, but says the glasses gave him the best moves throughout the game, allowing him to deliver checkmate.

The setup purportedly uses the glasses to record the board, while GPT identifies the pieces and the chess engine Stockfish calculates the moves. The video drew millions of views across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn.

Rozman did not think the setup was new or necessary

In a YouTube Short, Rozman called the video chess LARP and questioned the need for such a complex setup. Viral claims about AI doing the heavy lifting often draw this kind of scrutiny, as seen with one man’s ChatGPT home sale claim.

Rozman noted that similar technology was created in January 2025 by 17-year-old Eddy Xu, whose invention allowed players to get engine moves without their opponents noticing. The Botez sisters also demonstrated the concept previously.

Rozman also pointed out several issues with the match itself, saying the video makes no sense at all. One of his main concerns was that the chess clock in the video was not even switched on.

He explained that the match featured the Blackburne Shilling Gambit, an opening known for a trap that can lead to a quick checkmate against inexperienced players. A game can end in just seven or eight moves if someone falls for the trap, which is why Rozman felt the use of AI was unnecessary. He closed his critique by saying, “Unfortunately, I’m not impressed.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify whether the glasses setup worked as SourGrape02 described, as it comes solely from his TikTok video.

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