A United passenger saw light shining into seat 41A with the window shut, so he wrote ‘Yo United, there a hole in the side of the plane’

A United Airlines passenger said he spotted a beam of light shining into his window seat, 41A, even though the window shade beside him was completely shut. He shared the moment in a TikTok video with the caption “Yo United, there a hole in the side of the plane,” as reported by BroBible.

The passenger was flying on United flight UA331 when he noticed a persistent light coming from the window area. It shone brightly next to the window panel and had a warm tone similar to sunlight. He placed his hand over the light and moved it back and forth to inspect it.

The discovery left him feeling uneasy, since it looked like there could be a literal hole in the side of the aircraft. Several viewers claimed in the comments that they had seen something similar on United flights.

Plane windows have more layers than most passengers realize

Other viewers offered technical theories about the light. “Not a hole that goes through. Otherwise you’d have cabin pressure issues as well as crazy wind noise,” one commenter wrote. Someone who said they were an aircraft mechanic suggested, “Someone left their flashlight on, and it fell through, stuck between the fuselage skin and decorative panel.”

Another theory was that a warped panel could be letting sunlight in around the window. Airplane windows are made of multiple panes of stretched acrylic rather than glass for impact resistance and strength, per The Points Guy. Each window has an outer panel, an inner panel, and a non-structural scratch pane on the inside that passengers can touch.

There is also a tiny hole between the panels for pressure equalization, which can sometimes frost up at high altitudes due to cabin moisture. This is not the only United flight moment to end up on TikTok recently, after another passenger mistook the cockpit for a bathroom.

Other travelers have questioned a similar glowing light before. When someone on Reddit asked about it, one user said, “At the right angle, the sun can shine through between the middle pane and scratch cover.” The user added that the panes are not completely flush with one another and can have a small air gap around them, which can let light appear in certain patterns or shapes.

Another user added that the inner wall passengers see is made of composite material, often with a honeycomb structure on the back to give it strength. Plane windows have more layers than most passengers realize

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