A waitress walked up to the wrong friend about a missing tip, and that friend ended up paying $10 for a choice they never made

A diner faced an uncomfortable situation after deciding not to leave a tip during a night out with five friends. The group ordered pizza and a bottle of tequila, then paid separate checks for their individual orders. As detailed by The Daily Dot, the decision to skip the tip line led to a direct confrontation that has since sparked a discussion on Reddit.

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The original poster shared the experience in a post on r/EndTipping, noting that they left the tip line blank because they oppose tipping culture. According to the post, the waitress noticed the missing tip and approached one of the friends in the group to address it. That friend handed over $10 after the waitress walked away, despite not being the person who decided to skip the tip, leaving the original poster embarrassed and frustrated.

The thread, titled “Tried not tipping for the first time in my life… epic fail, pls help,” drew hundreds of upvotes and more than 200 comments. The original poster admitted they will probably return to tipping to avoid similar arguments. They also asked other users whether they had handled the situation incorrectly.

A friend who once worked as a server wasn’t on the customer’s side

Arguments within the group continued after the encounter, particularly with a friend who has worked as a server. That friend accused the customer of hurting restaurant workers by failing to tip. The customer maintained that employers should provide a living wage to their staff rather than relying on customers to fill that gap.

Opinions in the comment section were split. Some users encouraged the customer to stand their ground, with one suggesting they first try not tipping while dining alone to get more comfortable with it. Another defended the right to choose where money goes, writing, “Friends don’t guilt trip their friends into giving away free money in a struggling economy.”

Other users took issue with the waitress. One commenter recommended telling the manager and leaving a bad review, adding, “It is incredibly inappropriate to ask for a tip.” A different user questioned how much service the waitress provided “that she felt so entitled to such a high tip.”

The conversation also touched on the legal distinction between voluntary tips and mandatory service charges. One commenter pointed to IRS guidance, arguing that businesses cannot make voluntary tips mandatory. They suggested the customer should have explained that they paid the full amount listed on the bill.

Other participants argued that tipping should reflect service quality rather than social pressure. “The problem is expecting everyone to tip in any situation,” one commenter wrote.

The account comes solely from the original poster, and the waitress and friends involved have not shared their side of the story. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the events, as this originates solely from a Reddit post.

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