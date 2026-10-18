A wife unpacked her husband’s suitcase after a business trip and found a black lacy thong that wasn’t hers. Then she learned where it came from

Finding unfamiliar underwear in a spouse’s suitcase might send many people into a spiral, but for content creator Sam (@sam_d0ll), it led to confusion and then a funny family story. In a post with over five million views, Sam told viewers on Instagram and TikTok that she never suspected cheating, which turned the discovery into a mystery.

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Sam told her viewers, “So my husband went on a business trip, and a few days after he came back, I was unpacking his suitcase, and I take out a pair of pants, and a pair of panties falls out from underneath the pants. Like a black lacy thong that honestly looked like dental floss.” It immediately sparked curiosity. She said, “So I pick it up and I go, wow, I famously get all my thongs from Costco or Amazon in bulk.”

She told her viewers she even gave them a sniff test, noting with giggles that they were “aromatic, like a perfume, like a detergent. Didn’t smell like the musk of a lover.” When she texted her husband about the discovery, he was just as confused as she was, telling her that he believed it belonged to her. Sam said she found his assumption “adorable,” considering they are parents.

The mystery got solved over Thanksgiving

As she talked to her husband, Sam said they figured he likely picked up the mysterious thong at his mother’s house, since he had visited. They assumed it was an old pair of hers, and so when they were visiting his family over Thanksgiving, she brought it up. His mother immediately asked if it was from her laundry room. Then Sam’s sister-in-law jumped in. Sam recalled, “She goes, ‘Was it black and lacy?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that was mine.'”

Her viewers loved how much Sam trusted her “wholesome bae,” although many admitted they would have panicked. One Instagrammer wrote, “May this security and trust find me!! Ameeen.” On TikTok, one user commented, “To feel safe like that…damn. How nice,” though someone else wrote, “maybe i am damaged… cause i would think they’re all covering for him.”

According to Healthline, trust in a relationship goes beyond assuming a partner is faithful. It involves honesty, integrity, and feeling confident that each partner has the other’s best interests at heart.

Healthline notes that healthy relationships often share traits like open communication, curiosity, and the ability to work through conflict as a team. It also lists a lighthearted, playful approach as a key element, the kind on display when one bride laughed off her toddler’s wedding day objection.

Sam’s takeaway from the situation was simple. She said, “I guess the lesson is, if you would be horrified by something like that, because you actually think maybe there’s a chance that this guy’s like f—ing around, just know there’s such a thing as a relationship where you can feel that comfortable. Where you can literally find a lacy little g-string and think, ‘This has to be your sister.'”

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