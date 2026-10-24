A woman says a caller claiming to be ‘Officer Daniels’ told her to meet someone ‘near the police station,’ so she went straight to the station

A TikTok creator says a caller posing as a police officer told her she would be arrested if she entered a police station, leaving her worried she was being targeted for human trafficking. Jordan, who goes by @jorlala and Bhadbharista on TikTok, shared the story in a video that has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments, as first highlighted by The Daily Dot.

Jordan said she wanted to share her story to help others watch out for these kinds of calls. She said she genuinely felt she could have become a victim of human trafficking.

She said the call came in at work, showing “Anonymous” on the caller ID, and she took the phone when a coworker couldn’t hear the caller clearly. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Officer Daniels from a police department and said he needed to talk to someone at the restaurant about an ongoing case.

Jordan says the caller’s instructions did not add up

Jordan had an ongoing case involving an assault by a customer and was due in court the following month, so she initially thought the call was legitimate. She went along when he asked her to spell her last name, though she found the request suspicious.

According to Jordan, the supposed officer then claimed she had missed jury duty and that there was a warrant out for her arrest. She says he told her she could not go to the station but needed to “meet with an officer NEAR the police station,” warning that she would be arrested if she went inside.

When Jordan began recording the call on speakerphone, she said the caller noticed and moved the call to her personal cellphone, then claimed he knew she had apps open and demanded she close them. When she asked if it was a scam, he allegedly insisted it wasn’t because they hadn’t asked for money, saying all they wanted was “HER.”

Jordan says he told her to stay on the phone while he gave directions to an undisclosed location. The setup resembles the case of a Florida woman who lost $25,000 to scammers after being told she had missed jury duty and was ordered to pull over before reaching the sheriff’s office.

Jordan decided to go to the police station anyway, which was about four minutes away and where she served coffee to the officers every day. She says she told the caller to dispatch an officer to arrest her, and he said he would before hanging up.

The station was closed when she arrived, but a man working inside told her to use a phone that connected her to an on-duty officer, and she explained what had happened. She ended her video by urging viewers to stay alert when they get suspicious calls.

Many commenters said they had received the same call. One wrote, “This is the second video I’ve seen about this exact situation,” while another wrote, “I’ve seen this and ‘Warrant out for your Arrest’ a lot lately!!”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Jordan’s account, as it comes solely from a TikTok video.

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