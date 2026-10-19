A woman says a man holding a broom turned his whole body to keep watching her across a busy food court, and nobody around her noticed

A TikTok creator, @spookydrey_, says a man holding a broom repeatedly stared at her across a busy food court, turning his entire body to keep her in sight. The incident came to light through The Daily Dot, and her video has drawn more than 100,000 views.

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She opened the video by saying, “I have a story time and it’s creepy,” explaining that it happened the day before she posted. She had pre-ordered her food to avoid the long lines, but when she picked up her meal, her Pepsi was missing, so she went to look for it.

While searching for the drink, she noticed a man carrying a broom and dustpan staring at her, something she said had never happened on her previous visits. She crossed the room to grab her drink, hoping his attention would shift. “I swear on my life that this happened,” she said, adding that he “did not just move his head, but he moved his whole body.”

She seemed to be the only one who noticed the man watching her

She told a woman at the counter that she was taking a Pepsi that had been left off her order, so nobody would think she was stealing it, and the worker said it was fine. When she looked back, the man was still standing in the same spot watching her, and she decided to leave the building, wondering, “Does nobody else see this?”

She said the man had stared at her three times: when she entered, when she went for the Pepsi, and as she was leaving. After exiting the food area, she turned around and saw him still watching as she walked a long distance, stopping only once she was out of his sight. She chose to eat somewhere else.

Once outside, she called her mother. “I called my mommy because who else am I gonna call Ghostbusters,” she said, adding that nobody in the crowded food court seemed to notice. She also questioned whether she should have said something to a staff member.

The TikToker said everything happened very fast and she was hungry at the time. She plans to return to see if it happens again and might record it, though she is unsure about posting footage due to privacy concerns involving her school. She also acknowledged, “Maybe the guy has something going on.”

One commenter suggested the man may have been trying to scare people because “it’s Halloween season,” and also suggested the creator had set up the situation herself. Another wrote, “I would have asked someone if they see him too.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, including the man’s behavior. The man has not been identified and his side of the story is not available, as this account originates solely from @spookydrey_’s TikTok.

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