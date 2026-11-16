A recent viral video from Lauren Babin (imthatlauren) shows just how unique some Airbnb listings can get when they try to maximize their guest capacity. The clip, which racked up over 14 million likes on Instagram, highlights a cabin that utilizes every single space to meet its promise that it “sleeps 10,” to the sound of saxophones.

In the video, Babin, who is filming, is led to the kitchen by a man. He turns to smirk at the camera before reaching up and pulling a string to reveal a hidden ladder leading up to an attic. Babin climbs up and reveals a normal-looking attic space filled with two single beds, an air conditioner, and some lace curtains. Then she approaches a small square opening on the other side of the room. Through it is a large crawl space, a few feet high, with two mattresses on the floor.

She crawls in, and the man follows her, looking for the lights, which she finds on the other side of the “room.” Then, through another small door, she enters another attic room with a single bed and another ladder down. As the man follows her, he says, “Yeah, in a fire you can’t even find your way out.” Babin agrees, saying, “Oh my gosh, I couldn’t even imagine.”

Babin’s viewers were stunned

Many users were confused by the owner’s attempts to increase the bed capacity of the house, with one user joking, “If you’re not careful they’ll put an 11th bed up your a** lmao.” Others saw the possible draw of the property, with one person noting, “Okay but if this was rented to a group of kids for a slumber party that night would be legendary.”

Property Management consultants, Upgradedpm, note that while hosts might want to squeeze in extra guests to boost revenue, it’s not always a smart move and doesn’t automatically make for a better business. They suggest that hosts should focus on keeping the home comfortable for its main audience rather than just adding beds. A cramped property can actually weaken the experience for guests who were looking for a relaxing stay.

Upgradedpm emphasizes that hosts should test the home at the group size they want to sell. This means fully opening sofa beds, checking if people can move around furniture, and ensuring enough storage for bedding and luggage. They warn that a label on a listing does not settle questions about safety or comfort. They also noted that guests should look at the photos carefully to see if the sleeping arrangements involve climbing over furniture or navigating complex paths.

This is what tripped up a lot of Babin’s viewers: the potential logistical nightmare of the layout, which one user called, “A whole a**** maze.” Another wrote, “This is great till you are in the middle bedroom having to go all the way thru 2 rooms, down a ladder into the bathroom.” A third admitted, “We all staying in the living room floor downstairs at that point.” In her caption, Babin agreed with the sentiment, writing, “a hidden staircase turning midnight bathroom trips into a side quest.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the host’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Babin’s Instagram video.

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