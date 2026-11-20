A woman says she doesn’t drink or smoke so she can live longer, then she climbed the ‘stairway to heaven’ with a sandwich and even Red Bull reacted

Jess Rose (sunlitjess), a 22-year-old nursing student, just went on an adventure that shocked many of her viewers. She recently climbed and recorded her experience on the famous Stairway to Heaven in the Austrian Alps. While her TikTok features a lot of videos about the experience, her two posts on Instagram have already racked up over 13 million views, mostly because of her decision to take a casual lunch break on the ladder, in the middle of the air.

In her first video, Rose sits on the ladder rungs while eating a sandwich, and even films herself clearing ice off the cable that serves as a handhold. While doing so, she told her viewers she was on the trip because “I’ve been seeing this ladder all over Instagram of people climbing it. It looks super crazy. I’m here.” The overlay text on her video reads, “The snap you get from that one friend with a cortisol level of 0.” Her caption tells her viewers, “Send this to them.”

Rose followed this up with another video of her slowly making her way down the ladder while singing A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton and filming herself. The overlay text for this one jokes, “‘I don’t drink or smoke to live longer.’ Also me.” Many of her viewers were shocked at how comfortable she seemed to not be using both her hands for safety, and even Red Bull took to her comments to note, “even we’re surprised.”

The ladder that crossed an abyss

According to National Geographic, the Stairway to Heaven is a 131-foot-long ladder that hangs over a massive abyss. It is part of the Grosser Donnerkogel via ferrata, which is an iron way path built into the rock face. The outlet noted that it was a network built across Italy’s Dolomites during World War I to help soldiers navigate the high altitudes. These paths now reportedly allow climbers to navigate the mountain, even without advanced technical skills.

According to another adventurer and traveler, Willem, even with the metal rungs and secured cables, the route is rated as difficult and requires a good head for heights. He wrote that the stairway has become a bucket list item for many adventurers. The ladder itself reportedly sits about two-thirds of the way up the route and provides a serious rush as it sways with the wind.

Many of Rose’s viewers were worried about her safety, considering the challenges and dangers of climbing or hiking mountains. Some users worried about her gear, with one user noting, “That helmet will NOT help from that high,” while another asked if she was wearing the correct shoes. Others focused on her technique, asking why she was facing away from the ladder, with one TikToker writing, “why are you walking down that way. 3 points of contact!”

While there were many users who expressed fear from watching her trip down the ladder, many more were taken with her lighthearted attitude. One user joked, “That’s one whimsical professional skiddaddler if I’ve ever seen one.” Another wrote, “This is the state I aspire to be in.” Many were also amused by her choice of song she sang, with one commenter pointing out, “Bold choice of song considering the next lyrics “if I could fall into the sky”

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